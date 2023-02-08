Frankfort’s girls basketball team defeated Model 53-21 Monday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Monday was Senior Night, and FHS seniors Rhealee Ellis and Rheanna Murphy were honored in a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity games.

