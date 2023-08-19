Franklin County's Deon Echols, left, and Frankfort's Lillian Wainscott battle for control of the ball during the championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic Saturday at FCHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Emma Johnson (7) tries to move the ball past Franklin County's Maryam Shewekah Saturday in the championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic at FCHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Members of the all-tournament team for the Rotary Capital City Classic, from left, are Western Hills' Elizabeth Judy and Carley Chavez, Franklin County's Ann Marie Bentley, Brett Hall and Kaylin Lee, and Frankfort's Lillian Wainscott, Rachel Nickels, Emma Johnson and tournament MVP Margaret Wilkerson. At the far right is Rotary President Tish Shade. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s girls soccer team had been dominating on offense this season, outscoring its opponents 16-4 coming into Saturday’s championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic.
The title match was a defensive battle, won by FHS as it bested Franklin County 2-1 in overtime at FCHS.
“It’s always tough when we play Franklin County, so we knew this week, just mentally, we prepared for it so that we could come in, play a little calm, be ready to go,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said.
“This is what we’ve been preparing for. We set three goals this season; we’ve now met two of those. The girls are just really working hard, pushing each other, it’s 100% a team effort out here.”
Frankfort reached its first goal, to win a district game, earlier in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Western Hills. FHS has now won two district games in one season after not winning a district contest since 2006.
It was Franklin County that struck first Saturday, with Meriah Price scoring with 7:26 left in the first half.
The Lady Flyers led 1-0 at halftime, but Frankfort scored the equalizer on a goal by Emily Miklavcic with 27:10 left in the second half.
The score remained tied at the end of regulation, sending the match to two five-minute golden goal overtime periods, meaning the first team that scored won.
Neither team scored in the first five-minute period, but with 1:12 left in the second period, FCHS was called for a handball penalty in the box.
FHS’ Margaret Wilkerson made the penalty kick to give the Lady Panthers the victory.
“Honestly, it came down to grit,” FCHS coach Cameron Faris said. “It came down to Frankfort stepping to 50-50 balls that we didn’t step to. And I commend their coach; I commend them. They’re a tough team, and we’ll be ready for districts.”
The best FHS had finished in the tournament previously was third place.
“It was especially important for me and my other friends who are captains to win this for our senior year because we’ve been working for this for so long,” FHS’ Mia Kinnett said.
“I’ve been on the team since I was in eighth grade, I’ve watched everything else go down, and I just knew we wanted to win, and we wanted it really, really bad. One thing we kept saying to ourselves is we want it more.”
Frankfort improves to 6-0 with the win and plays at home Monday against Henry County.
“Playing two district games so early in the season is tough,” Rogers said. “We’re all still kind of learning each other, learning the system, and now that we have two of our three district games over, we can begin to focus on getting through the rest of the year and districts.
“Our theme for setting goals has been a goal without a plan is just a wish. That’s why we’re planning on working so hard, getting ready for the rest of the season.”
FCHS (2-4) plays at Collins Monday.
In Saturday’s third-place game, Shelby County defeated Western Hills 2-0.
Named to the all-tournament team were WHHS’ Elizabeth Judy and Carley Chavez, Shelby County’s Merlina Ciprian and Mya O’Daniel, FCHS’ Ann Marie Bentley, Brett Hall and Kaylin Lee, and FHS’ Lillian Wainscott, Rachel Nickels, Emma Johnson and MVP Margaret Wilkerson.
