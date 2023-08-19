Frankfort’s girls soccer team had been dominating on offense this season, outscoring its opponents 16-4 coming into Saturday’s championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic.

081923.FH Wainscott-FC Echols_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Deon Echols, left, and Frankfort's Lillian Wainscott battle for control of the ball during the championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic Saturday at FCHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The title match was a defensive battle, won by FHS as it bested Franklin County 2-1 in overtime at FCHS.

081923.FH Johnson-FC Shewekah_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Emma Johnson (7) tries to move the ball past Franklin County's Maryam Shewekah Saturday in the championship match of the Rotary Capital City Classic at FCHS. Frankfort won 2-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
081923.CCC all-tourney team_ly.jpg

Members of the all-tournament team for the Rotary Capital City Classic, from left, are Western Hills' Elizabeth Judy and Carley Chavez, Franklin County's Ann Marie Bentley, Brett Hall and Kaylin Lee, and Frankfort's Lillian Wainscott, Rachel Nickels, Emma Johnson and tournament MVP Margaret Wilkerson. At the far right is Rotary President Tish Shade. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

