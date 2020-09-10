FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team lost 4-1 at Bullitt Central Wednesday in its season opener.

Margaret Wilkerson scored for FHS, and Haleigh Graham had the assist.

FHS (0-1) plays Model in the All "A" 11th Region Tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. The match will be played at Sayre.

