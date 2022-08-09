FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team played Gallatin County to a 3-3 tie Monday in the season opener for both teams at Sower Soccer Complex.

Kaleigh Curry scored twice for FHS, Sawyier Shaw scored a goal, and Rebecca Vaught had an assist.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription