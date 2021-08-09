FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team opened its season Monday with a 2-0 win over Paris at the Sower Soccer Complex.

Margaret Wilkerson and Sawyier Shaw both scored for FHS, and Annabel Young and Ella Atkins-Stumbo each had an assist.

Caroline Miklavcic had the shutout in goal.

The Lady Panthers (1-0) play their next game Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Bullitt Central at the Sower Soccer Complex.

