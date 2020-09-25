FHS logo

Frankfort's girls soccer team defeated Washington County 5-2 Wednesday in Springfield for its first victory of the season.

Annabel Young scored four goals and Margaret Wilkerson scored one for FHS.

Young, Claire Moore, Caroline Miklavcic and Margi Walters each had an assist.

Sawyier Shaw scored for the Lady Panthers in their 10-1 loss at Marion County Monday.

Frankfort (1-3-1) plays its next match Saturday at Scott county.

