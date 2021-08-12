081321.FHSGiirlsSoccer_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's girls soccer team received a $1,000 grant through Dick's Sporting Goods at its season opener Monday. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort’s girls soccer team received a SportsMatter grant through Dick’s Sporting Goods at Monday’s home game.

Dick’s collects donations at the store level and with those donations gives back to the community.

“It was a privilege to partner with (FHS coach) Daniel Rogers and his coaching staff to surprise the girls before their home opener,” Dick’s representative Leanne Sears said.

The Lady Panthers received $1,000, and each player and coach was presented with a gift as well as treats from B’s Bakery.

“It’s exciting to see a store so involved with our community,” Rogers said. “I love how the want to give back to the community and support our local sports teams.

“Our players and staff are very thankful that they chose us to be the recipient this year.”

