Frankfort’s girls soccer team had several opportunities and one goal, and that’s all the Lady Panthers needed for a 1-0 win over Bath County Wednesday at Sower Soccer Complex.
“It feels good to win,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “We were definitely the aggressor of the game. We controlled the game’s tempo for much of it, but we were having trouble finding the back of the net.”
Kennadie Pritchett scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Madison Close two minutes into the match.
After that it was a defensive battle.
“Our back line did a great job stopping them when they came through,” Rogers said. “We had big games from Claire Moore, Claire Irish. I’m excited to get two shutouts in a row for Caroline (Miklavcic). This gives our defense a little more confidence.”
Miklavcic is Frankfort’s goalkeeper.
FHS defeated Presentation 5-0 Monday in Louisville and has won three of its last four games while improving to 5-7.
“Each game we’re always improving,” Pritchett said. “We haven’t had a game where I thought we did absolutely terrible.”
The Lady Panthers are back in action today, playing at Fairdale at 6 p.m.