Frankfort’s girls tennis team improved to 6-1 with a 4-1 victory at home Friday against Anderson County

FHS is on spring break and not playing any matches this week, but the Lady Panthers return to action Tuesday at Lexington Christian Academy.

Singles: Gigi Gossett (AC) def. Margi Walters 6-1, 6-0; Ella Denton (F) def. Madison Cooper 6-0, 6-0; Marta Garcia (F) def. Emma Brothers 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Ashlyn Willard/Jaleia Hatchett (F) def. Isabella Hatchell/Hailey Crane 3-6, 6-0, 1-0; Dorothy Hanson/Ella McCutchen (F) def. Lauren Holmes/Caiden Sullivan 2-6, 7-5, 1-0.

FHS exhibition players: Rhys Staples, Helen Hall Abney, Mia Kinnett/Chandler Davenport, Sawyier Shaw/Margaret Wilkerson, Kennedy Smith.

