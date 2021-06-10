Frankfort’s Katie Norman, Maddie Starkey, Jamya Chenault and Rhealee Ellis ran the 4x100-meter relay together twice this season, and both times were rousing successes.
They won the event at the Class 1A Region 5 meet on Memorial Day, and on Thursday they finished sixth in the Class 1A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.
Chenault also finished third in the shot put, and Norman was fifth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Those who place eighth or higher receive a medal.
“I wanted to be in the top 10 in all my events at state, and I really wanted the relay team to do well,” Norman said. “We’ve worked super hard to get the team together, and to have that kind of payoff is very impressive.”
The team finished sixth with a time of 53.69 seconds after running 55.28 at the region. This is the first year Chenault and Ellis have run track.
Chenault, a junior, is the oldest member of the relay team. Ellis is a sophomore, Norman is a freshman, and Starkey is a seventh grader.
“We’re very young and very inexperienced,” Norman said. “We were really dedicated in practice to learning.”
Norman ran at state two years ago as a seventh grader and finished 18th in the 100-meter dash.
She ran the 100 Thursday and placed ninth with a time of 13.23.
Chenault took third in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 5 inches.
Junior Will Lairson, who won two unified events at state two years ago and was third in another, continued his success at state Thursday.
Lairson captured the mixed long jump unified with Charlotte Barnett with a jump of 25-5.
He finished second in three other mixed unified events — the shot put with Amaya Perry with a throw of 49-2.75, the 2x50-meter relay with Barnett in a time of 14.95 and the 2x200-meter relay with Barnett in a time of 1:01.94.
Here are the results for FHS.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 10. FHS (Cate Looney, Emme Moore, Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber) 11:09.68.
100-meter dash: 9. Katie Norman 13.23.
1,600-meter run: 13. Kenzie Barber 5:56.66, 19. Emme Moore 6:13.36.
300-meter hurdles: 8. Katie Norman 51.14.
800-meter run: 19. Kenzie Barber 2:39.00.
200-meter dash: 5. Katie Norman 26.73.
Shot put: 3. Jamya Chenault 33-5, 14. Amyah Robinson 29-3.
Discus throw: 11. Amyah Robinson 87-3.
BOYS
1,600-meter run: 10. Chase Sweger 4:40.68.
300-meter hurdles: 14. Jaden Morgan 43.89.
800-meter run: 19. Chase Sweger 2:11.04.
UNIFIED
Mixed long jump: 1. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 25-5.
Mixed shot put: 2. Will Lairson/Amaya Perry 49-2.75.
Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 2. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 14.95.
Mixed 2x200-meter relay: 2. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 1:01.94.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.