061121.FHTrack-4x100Relay_submitted.jpeg

Frankfort's 4x100-meter relay team finished sixth at the Class 1A state meet Thursday at the University of Kentucky. From left are Katie Norman, Rhealee Ellis, Jamya Chenault and Maddie Starkey. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort’s Katie Norman, Maddie Starkey, Jamya Chenault and Rhealee Ellis ran the 4x100-meter relay together twice this season, and both times were rousing successes.

They won the event at the Class 1A Region 5 meet on Memorial Day, and on Thursday they finished sixth in the Class 1A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.

Chenault also finished third in the shot put, and Norman was fifth in the 200-meter dash and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Those who place eighth or higher receive a medal.

“I wanted to be in the top 10 in all my events at state, and I really wanted the relay team to do well,” Norman said. “We’ve worked super hard to get the team together, and to have that kind of payoff is very impressive.”

The team finished sixth with a time of 53.69 seconds after running 55.28 at the region. This is the first year Chenault and Ellis have run track.

Chenault, a junior, is the oldest member of the relay team. Ellis is a sophomore, Norman is a freshman, and Starkey is a seventh grader.

“We’re very young and very inexperienced,” Norman said. “We were really dedicated in practice to learning.”

Norman ran at state two years ago as a seventh grader and finished 18th in the 100-meter dash.

She ran the 100 Thursday and placed ninth with a time of 13.23.

Chenault took third in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 5 inches.

Junior Will Lairson, who won two unified events at state two years ago and was third in another, continued his success at state Thursday.

Lairson captured the mixed long jump unified with Charlotte Barnett with a jump of 25-5.

He finished second in three other mixed unified events — the shot put with Amaya Perry with a throw of 49-2.75, the 2x50-meter relay with Barnett in a time of 14.95 and the 2x200-meter relay with Barnett in a time of 1:01.94.

Here are the results for FHS.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 10. FHS (Cate Looney, Emme Moore, Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber) 11:09.68.

100-meter dash: 9. Katie Norman 13.23.

1,600-meter run: 13. Kenzie Barber 5:56.66, 19. Emme Moore 6:13.36.

300-meter hurdles: 8. Katie Norman 51.14.

800-meter run: 19. Kenzie Barber 2:39.00.

200-meter dash: 5. Katie Norman 26.73.

Shot put: 3. Jamya Chenault 33-5, 14. Amyah Robinson 29-3.

Discus throw: 11. Amyah Robinson 87-3.

BOYS

1,600-meter run: 10. Chase Sweger 4:40.68.

300-meter hurdles: 14. Jaden Morgan 43.89.

800-meter run: 19. Chase Sweger 2:11.04.

UNIFIED

Mixed long jump: 1. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 25-5.

Mixed shot put: 2. Will Lairson/Amaya Perry 49-2.75.

Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 2. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 14.95.

Mixed 2x200-meter relay: 2. Will Lairson/Charlotte Barnett 1:01.94.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription