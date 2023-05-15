Frankfort and Western Hills won the team titles at the County Championships track and field meet Thursday at WHHS.

The Lady Panthers won with 71 points, and Franklin County was second with 66 points.

Runners gather in the chute at the County Championships track and field meet Thursday at Western Hills. Frankfort's girls and Western Hills' boys won the high school team titles, and Elkhorn won both the girls and boys middle school team titles. (Photo submitted)
Runners wait for the start of the hurdles event at the County Championships track and field meet Thursday at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)
Runners get in their blocks for the 100-meter hurdles at the County Championships track and field meet Thursday at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

