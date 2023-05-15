Frankfort and Western Hills won the team titles at the County Championships track and field meet Thursday at WHHS.
The Lady Panthers won with 71 points, and Franklin County was second with 66 points.
Hills’ boys team won with 80 points, and FCHS finished with 61 points.
Elkhorn won both the team titles in the middle school competition with the boys and girls teams both scoring 62 points.
Frankfort’s Katie Norman and Western Hills’ Tyler Withers both won three events. Norman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 300-meter hurdles, and Withers won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the triple jump.
Winning two individual events were FHS’ Kenzie Barber in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run and WHHS’ Jon Eades in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
In the middle school races, Bondurant’s JT Jackson won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Frankfort will compete in the Class 1A Region 5 meet Sunday at Mason County High School, and Franklin County and Western Hills will compete in the Class 2A Region 4 meet May 23 at Scott High School.
Here are the results from the County Championships.
High school
Girls
Team scores: 1. Frankfort 71, 2. Franklin Co. 66, 3. Western Hills 15
4x800-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Ella Johnston, Rylee Schaffner, Jayden Dummitt, Kate Alvis) 10:34.77, 2. FHS (Emme Moore, Kenzie Barber, Lilly House, Jamie Bessinger) 10:45.47.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Isabelle Powell (FC) 18.08, 2. Maddie Starkey (FH) 19.25.
100-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 12.74, 2. Deloris Boateng (FC) 12.92, 3. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.11, 4. TaZyriah Miley (FC) 13.19, 5. Deon Echols (FC) 13.50, 6. Mariah Jackson (FC) 13.56, 7. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 13.90, 8. Khalena Watts (WH) 14.19, 9. Egypt Slater (FC) 15.13, 10. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 15.25, 11. Nakyra Harvey (WH) 15.75.
4x200-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Bria Wilson, Mariah Jackson, Hailey Hill, Kate Alvis) 1:48.02.
1,600-meter run: 1. Emme Moore (FH) 5:42.51, 2. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 5:50.76, 3. Ella Johnston (FC) 6:34.29, 4. Alex Schweickart (WH) 7:04.69.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Deon Echols, Deloris Boateng, TaZyriah Miley, Bria Wilson) 50.96, 2. FHS (Charlotte Barnett, Shaelynn Hockensmith, Emily Miklavcic, Maddie Starkey) 57.77.
400-meter dash: 1. Kenzie Barber (FH) 1:03.11, 2. Kate Alvis (FC) 1:03.32, 3. Lilly House (FH) 1:12.17.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 46.98, 2. Maddie Starkey (FH) 1:00.38.
800-meter run: 1. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:34.29, 2. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 2:37.39, 3. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 2:41.82, 4. Alex Schweickart (WH) 3:12.37, 5. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:24.37.
200-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 25.74, 2. Hailey Hill (FC) 27.43, 3. TaZyriah Miley (FC) 27.92, 4. Mariah Jackson (FC) 28.08, 5. Deon Echols (FC) 28.42, 6. Bria Wilson (FC) 29.08, 7. Khalena Watts (WH) 29.65, 8. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 31.31, 9. Egypt Slater (FC) 31.71, 10. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 32.14, 11. Nakyra Harvey (WH) 33.25.
3,200-meter run: 1. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 13:29.86, 2. Ella Johnston (FC) 14:00.40, 3. Alex Schweickart (WH) 16:13.42.
4x400-meter relay: 1. FCHS (TaZyriah Miley, Hailey Hill, Kate Alvis, Jayden Dummitt) 4:26.94, 2. FHS (Kenzie Barber, Lilly House, Emme Moore, Emily Miklavcic) 4:40.17.
Long jump: 1. Shaelynn Hockensmith (FH) 14-05.50, 2. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 13-04.50, 3. Cassidy Bowman (WH) 13-04, 4. Maddie Starkey (FH) 13-01, 5. Egypt Slater (FC) 12-05, 6. Mackinley Sharp (WH) 10-11.50, 7. Charlotte Barnett (FH) 10-04.50.
High jump: 1. Mackinley Sharp (WH) 4-04.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 36-11, 2. Amayah Robinson (FH) 31-08, 3. Leila Reynolds (FH) 27-11, 4. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 27-06, 5. Rheanna Murphy (FH) 26-06, 6. Makayla Gilbert (WH) 21-01, 7. Rory Shields (WH) 19-10.
Triple jump: 1. Shaelynn Hockensmith (FH) 29-04.50.
Discus throw: 1. Rheanna Murphy (FH) 89-07, 2. Leila Reynolds (FH) 84-05, 3. Jaden Oldham (FC) 74-09, 4. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 69-00, 5. Makayla Gilbert (WH) 56-09.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Western Hills 80, 2. Franklin Co. 61, Frankfort 23
4x800-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Ismael Valladares Valles, Isaac Andrews, Elijah Ruffin, Isaac Gilbert) 9:23.66.
110-meter hurdles: 1. Henry Andrews (FC) 17.55, 2. James Rhody (WH) 19.27, 3. Drew Kemper (FC) 20.11.
100-meter dash: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 11.24, 2. Zachary Cox (FC) 11.48, 3. Gavin Hurst (FC) 11.60. 4. Camdon Higgins (WH) 11.83, 5. Kamareion Carter (FH) 11.93, 6. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 11.97, 7. Monte Hairston (FH) 11.98, 8. Yuraage Woods (FC) 12.01, 9. Carter Richardson (FC) 12.01, 10. Isaac Antoine (FC) 12.02, 11. Thiago Pires (FH) 12.02, 12. Elijah Pollard (FC) 12.04, 13. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.18, 14. Tony Sutton (WH) 12.23, 15. Taurean Smith (FC) 12.24, 16. Nicholas Epperson (FC) 12.35, 17. Arturo Cortes(FC) 12.37, 18. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 12.65, 19. Landon Giles (WH) 12.76, 20. Erik Westmoreland (WH) 13.08, 21. Usifo Unuakhalu (FC) 13.18, 22. Cole Tincher (FC) 13.20, 22. Elijah Samuels (WH) 15.93.
4x200-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Carter Richardson, Greg Anderson, Emanuel Smith, Zachary Cox) 1:35.86, 2. FHS (Kamareion Carter, Monte Hairston, Thiago Pires, Da’Kyo Washington) 1:36.97.
1,600-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 4:43.58, 2. Steven Meyer (WH) 5:02.71, 3. Aiden Satterley (WH) 5:05.37, 4. Hagan Schoolfield (FH) 5:06.44, 5. Tyler Shanks (FH) 5:16.09, 6. Isaac Andrews (FC) 5:20.00. 7. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 5:20.99, 8. Carlos Cortes (FC) 5:28.90, 9. Ismael Valladares Valles (FC) 5:38.58, 10. Cainan Lawson (WH) 5:59.03, 11. Brenden Bass (WH) 6:01.39. 12. Christian Roberts (FC) 6:01.77, 13. Gaven Rucker (WH) 6:03.58.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Taurean Smith, Isaac Antoine, Zachary Cox, Carter Richardson) 45.84, 2 WHHS 48.62.
400-meter dash: 1. Greg Anderson (FC) 54.29, 2. Carter Richardson (FC) 54.39, 3. Maxwell Jones (FH) 55.44, 4. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 56.78, 5. Isaac Antoine (FC) 57.92, 6. Elijah Ruffin (FC) 58.18, 7. Arturo Cortes (FC) 58.29, 8. Garrison Graves (WH) 59.63, 9. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 1:00.27, 10. Landon Giles (WH) 1:01.71, 11. Cole Tincher (FC) 1:02.66, 12. Usifo Unuakhalu (FC) 1:06.16, 13. Brady Ellis (FH) 1:09.39.
300-meter hurdles: 1. James Rhody (WH) 45.83.
800-meter run: 1. Steven Meyer (WH) 2:14.34, 2. Aiden Satterley (WH) 2:17.35, 3. Hagan Schoolfield (FH) 2:17.71, 4. Isaac Andrews (FC) 2:18.40, 5. Ismael Valladares Valles (FC) 2:21.24, 6. Carlos Cortes (FC) 2:25.02, 7. Elijah Ruffin (FC) 2:33.27, 8. Gaven Rucker (WH) 2:38.93, 9. Cainan Lawson (WH) 2:39.03, 10. Christian Roberts (FC) 2:39.85, 11. Brady Ellis (FH) 2:51.68.
200-meter dash: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 23.33, 2. Maxwell Jones (FH) 24.22, 3. Elijah Pollard (FC) 24.46, 4. Camdon Higgins (WH) 24.58, 5. Monte Hairston (FH) 24.81, 6. Tony Sutton (WH) 25.15, 7. Nicholas Epperson (FC) 25.36, 8. Arturo Cortes (FC) 25.66, 9. Garrison Graves (WH) 25.72, 10. Taurean Smith (FC) 26.04, 11. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 26.44, 12. Usifo Unuakhalu (FC) 28.14, 13. Cole Tincher (FC) 28.38.
3,200-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:57.91, 2. Isaac Gilbert (FC) 11:39.92, 3. Isaiah Sowders (FC) 12:30.51, 4. Tyler Shanks (FH) 12:31.84, 5. Gaven Rucker (WH) 14:44.73, 6. Cainan Lawson (WH) 15:02.92.
4x400-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Greg Anderson, Shakur Muhammad, Carter Richardson, Emanuel Smith) 3:50.23, 2. WHHS (Landon Giles, Jon Eades, Garrison Graves, Steven Meyer) 3:54.23.
Long jump: 1. David Jackson (WH) 20-08, 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 19-01.50, 3. Camdon Higgins (WH) 18-11, 4. Gavin Hurst (FC) 18-05, 5. Kamareion Carter (FH) 18-01, 6. Sam Davis (FH) 17-09, 7. Erik Westmoreland (WH) 13-07, 8. Drew Kemper (FC) 13-03, 9. Kirtan Patel (WH) 12-01.
High jump: 1. David Jackson (WH) 6-04, 2. Steven Meyer (WH) 5-02, 3. Sam Davis (FH) 5-02.
Shot put: 1. Peyton Ledford (FC) 46-02, 2. Perrin Thompson (WH) 38-06, 3. Elijah Samuels (WH) 37-01, 4. Carson Greenwell (FC) 36-09, 5. Kevin Jackson (FH) 35-02, 6. Vance Mueller (FH) 34-11, 7. Jacob Olds (FC) 33-03, 8. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 32-07 9. Clay Campbell (WH) 31-03, 10. Joey Baker (WH) 15-05.
Triple jump: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 38-00.50, 2. Sam Davis (FH) 37-09, 3. Henry Andrews (FC) 36-11, 4. Drew Kemper (FC) 29-11.50.
Discus throw: 1. Perrin Thompson (WH) 123-07, 2. Vance Mueller (FH) 103-04, 3. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 89-03, 4. Elijah Samuels (WH) 89-00, 5. Clay Campbell (WH) 85-04, 6. Jacob Olds (FC) 81-00, 7. Kevin Jackson (FH) 64-01, 8. Joey Baker (WH) 34-09.
Middle school
Girls
Team scores: 1. Elkhorn 62, 2. Second Street 44, 3. Bondurant 40
4x800-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn (Ava Eden, Samantha Morrell, Lauren Pelfrey, Nasaria Valladares) 12:50.06.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Layla Jackson (B) 20.11, 2. Lynnin Comley (E) 20.72, 3. Parker Russak (SS) 21.97.
100-meter dash: 1. Kendria Wickers (B) 13.28, 2. Emma Cait Johnson (SS) 13.49, 3. CathLynn Smith (E) 13.64, 4. Savannah Cambron (SS) 13.78, 5. Laila Jackson (B) 14.08, 6. Rebekah Pires (SS) 14.26, 7. De’Avah Hall (E) 14.27, 8. Kiarah Harvey (B) 14.29, 9. Olivia Reynolds (SS) 14.55, 10. Zyiah Harris (B) 14.63, 11. Aliyana Robinson (SS) 14.99, 12. Jamani Booker (B) 15.08, 13. Faith Williams (B) 15.14, 14. India Farrier (E) 15.15, 15. Zoe Tillman (E) 15.18, 16. Adaya Clayton (E) 15.42, 17. Santanna Robinson (SS) 15.51, 18. Jaecie Hampton (E) 15.65, 19. Gloryel Coleman (B) 16.01. 20. Alivia Tillman (SS) 16.11, 21. Allie Grimes (E) 16.21, 22. Kensley Hogan (E) 16.25, 23. Vennela Uppala (B) 16.43, 24. Shelby Stosberg (SS) 16.57, 25. Loni Jones (SS) 17.32, 26. Natalia Reyes (B) 18.05. 27. Samantha Parker (SS) 19.92.
4x200-meter relay: 1. Second Street (Olivia Reynolds, Rebekah Pires, Savannah Cambron, Emma Cait Johnson) 1:55.28, 2. Bondurant (Jamani Booker, Zyiah Harris, Kiarah Harvey, Kendria Wickers) 1:57.71, 3. Elkhorn (Le’Chelle Robinson, CathLynn Smith, London White, Makiyia Wheeler) 1:58.96.
1,600-meter run: 1. Jamie Bessinger (SS) 5:59.10, 2. Ava Eden (E) 6:57.85, 3. Nasaria Valladares (E) 7:23.79, 4. Lauren Pelfrey (E) 7:36.75, 5. Madelyn McDonie (E) 7:47.16, 6. Nuri Ibrihim-Holden (SS) 9:50.78.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Second Street (Savannah Cambron, Rebekah Pires, Olivia Reynolds, Emma Cait Johnson) 54.97, 2. Elkhorn (De’Avah Hall, CathLynn Smith, Le’Chelle Robinson, London White) 55.36. 3. Elkhorn ‘B’ (India Farrier, Zoe Tillman, Saniyah Israel, Jaecie Hampton) 1:01.10, 4. Second Street ‘B’ (Shelby Stosberg, Santanna Robinson, Loni Jones, Aliyana Robinson) 1:02.36. 5. Elkhorn ‘C’ (Adaya Clayton, Allie Grimes, Kensley Hogan, Jayda Wilbers) 1:05.68.
400-meter dash: 1. Laila Jackson (B) 1:07.33, 2. Kendria Wickers (B) 1:07.86, 3. Lynnin Comley (E) 1:08.96, 4. Abby Vaught (SS) 1:09.43, 5. Nuri Ibrihim-Holden (SS) 2:08.05.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Layla Jackson (B) 54.99, 2. Lauren Pelfrey E) 1:16.09.
800-meter run: 1. Abby Vaught (SS) 2:57.35, 2. Ava Eden (E) 3:13.65, 3. Samantha Morrell (E) 3:19.82, 4. Nasaria Valladares (E) 3:20.61, 5. Madelyn McDonie (E) 3:35.82, 6. Nuri Ibrihim-Holden (SS) 4:45.94.
200-meter dash: 1. Kendria Withers (B) 27.57, 2. London White (E) 28.32, 3. Emma Cait Johnson (SS) 28.49 4. Laila Jackson (B) 29.51, 5. Kiarah Harvey (B) 29.79, 6. Layla Jackson (B) 29.80, 7. Savannah Cambron (SS) 30.11, 8. Le’Chelle Robinson (E) 30.57, 9. De’Avah Hall (E) 30.77, 10. Olivia Reynolds (SS) 31.12, 11. Zyiah Harris (B) 31.37, 12. Jamani Booker (B) 31.41, 13. India Farrier (E) 31.79, 14. Zoe Tillman (E) 32.57, 15. Aliyana Robinson (E) 32.63, 16. Adaya Clayton (E) 33.51, 17. Santanna Robinson (SS) 33.53, 18. Natalia Reyes (B) 34.00, 19. Gloryel Coleman (B) 34.64, 20. Allie Grimes (E) 35.01, 21. Parker Russak (SS) 35.45, 22. Kensley Hogan (E) 35.72, 23. Loni Jones (SS) 37.06, 24. Vennela Uppala (B) 37.67, 25. Samantha Parker (SS) 43.34.
3,200-meter run: 1. Jamie Bessinger (SS) 13:37.71.
4x400-meter relay: 1 Elkhorn (Lynnin Comley, Le’Chelle Robinson, Makiyia Wheeler, London White) 4:51.75, 2. Second Street (Abby Vaught, Alivia Tillman, Parker Russak, Jamie Bessinger) 5:25.48, 3. Elkhorn ‘B’ (Samantha Morrell, Nasaria Valladares, Lauren Pelfrey, Ava Eden) 5:53.40.
Long jump: 1. Makiyia Wheeler (E) 12-08, 2. India Farrier (E) 10-03, 3. Madelyn McDonie (E) 9-06.
High jump: 1. Lynnin Comley (E) 4-00.
Shot put: 1. Harper Shields (B) 23-02, 2. Shelby Stosberg (SS) 21-01, 3. Aliyana Robinson (SS) 20-05, 4. Jayda Wilbers (E) 19-06, 5. Bristal Purvis (E) 18-01.
Triple jump: 1. Makiyia Wheeler (E) 29-01.
Discus throw: 1. Jayda Wilbers (E) 47-03, 2. Harper Shields (B) 38-06, 3. Bristal Purvis (E) 32-09.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Elkhorn 62, 2. Bondurant 55, 3. Second Street 34
4x800-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn (Takobie Miley, Ryder Alvis, Cason Cheung, Isaiah Warfield) 12:30.48, 2. Second Street (William Johnson, Michael Johnson, Leo Wilder, Grady Gebhart) 13:31.05.
100-meter dash: 1. TJ Jackson (B) 12.78, 2. Rajon Floyd (SS) 13.14, 3. Ethan Brown (B) 13.96, 4. Joey Peterson (B) 14.40, 5. Joseph Carter (SS) 14.53, 6. Davian Hall (SS) 14.58, 7. Carter Barnes (SS) 14.63, 8. Jamari Stephens (SS) 14.76, 9. Joseph Reed (E) 14.81, 10. Martin Perez (SS) 14.86, 11. Jathan Courtland (S) 15.23, 12. Jack Kennedy (SS0 15.74, 13. Kaycen Weaver (SS) 15.80, 14. Zachary Broughton (E) 15.90, 15. Callan Reynolds (SS) 16.12, 16. Robert Parrish (SS) 16.15, 17. Colt Johnson (B) 16.64, 18. Scythe Simpson (B) 16.72, 19. Drake Cambron (S) 16.75, 20. Guillermo Espinoza (SS) 17.25, 21. Jackson May (SS) 17.39, 22. Jeremy Frederick (SS) 18.74, 23. Baron Hardy (SS) 19.18, 24. Malcolm Walton (E) 19.74.
4x200-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn (Ayden Campbell, Zion Onejeme, Braylen Livingston, Aaron Jones) 1:49.60, 2. Second Street (Carter Barnes, Jeremy Frederick, Jack Kennedy, Rajon Floyd) 2:02.77, 3. Second Street ‘B’ (Jathan Courtland, Jamari Stephens, Callan Reynolds, Davian Hall) 2:14.66.
1,600-meter run: 1. Braydon Galyon (B) 6:07.34, 2. Ryder Owens (B) 6:35.34, 3. Grady Gebhart (SS) 6:36.89, 4. Raleigh Orange (B) 7:05.53, 5. Martin Perez (SS) 7:07.92, 6. Connor McCoin (B) 7:13.62, 7. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:20.63, 8. Cason Cheung (E) 7:22.63, 9. Leo Wilder (SS) 7:22.71, 10. Michael Fannin (SS) 7:38.57.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn (Ayden Campbell, Aaron Jones, Braylen Livingston, Zon Onejeme) 52.30, 2. Second Street (Carter Barnes, Davian Hall, Jathan Courtland, Rajon Floyd) 58.47, 3. Second Street ‘B’ (Jordan Murphy, Callan Reynolds, Jamari Stephens, Eli Black) 1:04.55.
400-meter dash: 1. JT Jackson (B) 57.29, 2. Ethan Brown (B) 1:03.53, 3. Ethan Jacobson (E) 1:10.43, 4. Joseph Reed (E) 1:12.75, 5. Jack Kennedy (SS) 1:14.91, 6. Aiden Elam (SS) 1:16.36, 7. Takobie Miley (E) 1:17.97, 8. William Johnson (SS) 1:25.97, 9. Michael Johnson (SS) 1:28.95, 10. Guillermo Espinoza (SS) 1:29.46, 11. Leonard Fannin (SS) 1:33.76.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Isaiah Warfield (E) 59.46, 2. Dawson Stidham (E) 1:08.75.
800-meter run: 1.Braydon Galyon (B) 2:43.08, 2. Aiden Elam (SS) 3:00.54, 3. Connor McCoin (B) 3:16.27, 4. Martin Perez (SS) 3:18.95, 5. Grady Gebhart (SS) 3:20.16, 6. Cason Cheung (E) 3:20.53, 7. Ryder Alvis (E) 3:28.45, 8. Michael Fannin (SS) 3:35.57, 9. Leonard Fannin (SS) 3:41.49.
200-meter dash: 1. JT Jackson (B) 25.47, 2. Braylen Livingston (E) 26.50, 3. Rajon Floyd (SS) 26.95, 4. Zion Onejeme (E) 27.39, 5. Aaron Jones (E) 27.95, 6. Ayden Campbell (E) 28.11, 7. Ethan Brown (B) 28.69, 8. Lycius Jackson (E) 29.46, 9. Joey Peterson (B) 29.90, 10. Joseph Reed (E) 30.43, 11. Jeremy Frederick (SS) 31.13, 12. Carter Barnes (SS) 31.75, 13. Jack Kennedy (SS) 33.14, 14. Jathan Courtland (SS) 33.22, 15. Davian Hall (SS) 33.27, 16. Kaycen Weaver (SS) 34.12, 17. Colt Johnson (B) 34.81, 18. Jordan Murphy (SS) 35.15, 19. Aiden Elam (SS) 35.45, 20. Drake Cambron (SS) 36.89, 21. Scythe Simpson (B) 37.07, 22. Leonard Fannin (SS) 52.81.
3,200-meter run: 1. Braydon Galyon (B) 13:28.80, 2. Ryder Owens (B) 13:44.74, 3. Connor McCoin (B) 16:01.73, 4. Raleigh Orange (B) 16:51.88.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Elkhorn (Ethan Jacobson, Takobie Miley, Dawson Stidham, Isaiah Warfield) 5:17.92, 2. Second Street (William Johnson, Michael Johnson, Guillermo Espinoza, Aiden Elam) 6:01.11.
Long jump: 1. Braylen Livingston (E) 15-02.50, 2. Ayden Campbell (E) 14-11, 3. Joey Peterson (B) 13-03.50, 4. Joseph Carter (SS) 13-03, 5. Lycius Jackson (E) 12-03.50, 6. Scythe Simpson (B) 11-02.50.
High jump: 1. Aaron Jones (E) 5-00, 2. Lycius Jackson (E) 4-06, 3. Eli Black (SS) 4-06.
Shot put: 1. Chase Hamilton (B) 41-05, 2. Joseph Carter (SS) 39-11, 3. Robert Parrish (SS) 32-08, 4. Malcolm Walton (E) 29-04, 5. Zachary Broughton (E) 27-08, 6. Baron Hardy (SS) 24-07, 7. Kaycen Weaver (SS) 20-08.
Triple jump: 1. Zion Onejeme (E) 30-09.50.
Discus throw: 1. Chase Hamilton (B) 97-04, 2. Zachary Broughton (E) 64-03, 3. Malcolm Walton (E) 60-05, 4. Robert Parrish (SS) 58-04, 5. Baron Hardy (SS) 53-04, 6. Kaycen Weaver (SS) 48-01.
