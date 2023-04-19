Frankfort’s girls team and Western Hills’ boys team won the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County High School.
FHS’ Katie Norman and WHHS’ Tyler Withers were named the MVPs of the meet.
Norman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the 300-meter hurdles, and she was on the winning 4x100-meter relay team with Savannah Cambron, Emma Cait Johnson and Emily Miklavcic.
Withers won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump, and he was third in the triple jump.
Other local winners were WHHS’ Jon Eades in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and David Jackson in the high jump, and FHS’ Vance Mueller and Rheanna Murphy in the discus throw, Maddie Starkey in long jump, and the girls 4x800-meter relay team of Kenzie Barber, Jamie Bessinger, Lilly House and Emme Moore.
The Lady Panthers won the team title with 140 points, and Collegiate was runner-up with 102 points.
Hills took the boys team title with 132 points, and Kentucky Country Day was second with 85 points.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 1. FHS (Kenzie Barber, Jamie Bessinger, Lilly House, Emme Moore) 11:31.17.
100-meter hurdles: 2. Maddie Starkey (FH) 18.94.
100-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 12.89, 2. Kendria Wickers (WH) 13.36, 9. Khalena Watts (WH) 14.65.
1,600-meter run: 3. Emme Moore (FH) 5:52.15, 4. Jamie Bessinger (FH) 6:04.83, 13. Alex Schweickart (WH) 7:19.43, 14. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 7:58.85.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FHS (Savannah Cambron, Emma Cait Johnson, Emily Miklavcic, Katie Norman) 56.12.
400-meter dash: 4. Kendria Wickers (WH) 1:06.38, 9. Lilly House (FH) 1:11.34, 11. Emme Moore (FH) 1:13.91.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 48.27, 3. Maddie Starkey (FH) 56.75.
800-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:37.14, 5. Lilly House (FH) 2:51.66, 11. Alex Schweickart (WH) 3:12.55, 17. Samantha Ramsey (WH) 3:36.67.
200-meter dash: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 27.05, 2. Kendria Wickers (WH) 27.48, 12. Khalena Watts (WH) 31.71.
3,200-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 13:16.58.
4x400-meter relay: 2. FHS (Lilly House, Emily Miklavcic, Kenzie Barber, Emme Moore) 4:48.58.
Shot put: 4. Rheanna Murphy (FH) 24-09.50, 7. Leila Reynolds (FH) 22-11, 8. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 22-08, 14. Rory Shields (WH) 18-07.
Discus throw: 1. Rheanna Murphy (FH) 76-06, 4. Leila Reynolds (FH) 63-00, 6. Elizabeth Judy (WH) 62-01, 12. Rory Shields (WH) 53-04.
Long jump: 1. Maddie Starkey (FH) 14-07, 8. Charlotte Barnett (FH) 9-00.
Triple jump: 2. Shaelynn Hockensmith (FH) 31-01.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Brenden Bass, Jon Eades, Braydon Galyon, Cainan Lawson) 9:33.99.
110-meter hurdles: 3. James Rhody (WH) 20.17.
100-meter dash: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 11.72, 13. Monte Hairston (FH) 12.42, 15. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.59, 19. Maxwell Jones (FH) 12.81.
4x200-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Landon Giles, Garrison Graves, James Rhody, Jaeden Samuels) 1:43.80.
1,600-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 4:42.70, 4. Steven Meyer (WH) 5:09.89, 5. Hagan Schoolfield (FH) 5:14.88, 7. Tyler Shanks (FH) 5:22.30.
4x100-meter relay: 10. WHHS (Perrin Thompson, Elijah Samuels, Joey Baker, Jordan Bell) 1:09.56.
400-meter dash: 7. Landon Giles (WH) 59.15, 9. Maxwell Jones (FH) 1:00.18, 12. Garrison Graves (WH) 1:01.25, 17. Brady Ellis (FH) 1:10.10.
300-meter hurdles: 3. James Rhody (WH) 48.83.
800-meter run: 2. Hagan Schoolfield (FH) 2:15.85, 4. Steven Meyer (WH) 2:20.87, 5. Aiden Satterley (WH) 2:23.37, 15. Brady Ellis (FH) 2:53.64.
200-meter dash: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 22.92, 5. Maxwell Jones (FH) 25.13 8. Garrison Graves (WH) 25.83, 9. Kamareion Carter (FH) 26.05.
3,200-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:30.22, 3. Tyler Shanks (FH) 11:42.18.
4x400-meter relay: 2. WHHS (Jon Eades, Aiden Satterley, Steven Meyer, Bryson Molohon) 3:51.69.
Shot put: 4. Perrin Thompson (WH) 37-06, 10. Vance Mueller (FH) 32-05.50, 12. Elijah Samuels (WH) 31-09, 13. Kevin Jackson (FH) 31-00.
Discus throw: 1. Vance Mueller (FH) 111-07, 3. Perrin Thompson (WH) 109-09, 9. Clay Campbell (WH) 87-09, 13. Kevin Jackson (FH) 65-04.
Long jump: 1. Tyler Withers (WH) 19-03, 3. David Jackson (WH) 18-00, 6. Sam Davis (FH) 17-03, 14. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 13-03.
Triple jump: 3. Tyler Withers (WH) 37-05.25, 5. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 35-09, 6. Sam Davis (FH) 35-08.50.
High jump: 1. David Jackson (WH) 5-08.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.