Frankfort’s girls team and Western Hills’ boys team won the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County High School.

FHS’ Katie Norman and WHHS’ Tyler Withers were named the MVPs of the meet.

041923.Katie Norman_submitted.png

Frankfort's Katie Norman was named the girls MVP at the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County High School, and the Lady Panthers won the team title. (Photo via Twitter)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription