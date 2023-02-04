It was a joyous scene at the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon as Frankfort High School celebrated the second half of its inaugural athletic hall of fame class between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games.
In all, 36 athletes who graduated between 1965 and 2008 came from all over the country to be honored at center court with a medal and banner handed out by FHS and Frankfort Independent Schools officials.
"This is something we have tried to do for awhile," said FHS Athletic Director Mac Yocum. "We have our academic hall of fame, our Frankfort High School Hall of Fame and we wanted a way to honor our athletes for the years of storied athletic success."
Inductees who graduated prior to 1965 were honored in the fall of 2019. The group named to the hall on Saturday were supposed to have a ceremony in 2020 but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackie Gordon Duvall, who graduated in 2003 after winning five track state championships and scoring more than 1,000 points as a member of the girls basketball team, said she was honored to be included in such a prestigious group.
"Standing in that hallway among people who were literally part of Black history, Frankfort history, Kentucky history and having them all together was just really really cool," Gordon said of her fellow honorees. A group that includes her sister, Sabrina Gordon, class of 1999 who is also Frankfort High's all-time leading scorer in basketball, boys or girls. "Just standing with some of my classmates and my sister being inducted with me ... this is a really special moment."
FIS Superintendent Sheri Satterly who was on hand for the celebration said that she is looking forward to adding on to the hall of fame in the coming years.
Satterly noted after the ceremony, "I come from a district that had an athletic hall of fame and I 100% believe it is something that we need to continue to do as a district."
The athletes who were honored include:
Dianne Dailey, Class of 1967, golf; Bobby Jones, Class of 1967, basketball; Junie Redden, Class of 1978, basketball; Jackie Beach, Class of 1986, track; Serena Winkfield, Class of 1989, track and basketball; Sabrina Gordon, Class of 1999, basketball.
Houston Barber, Class of 1994, track and cross country; Bobby Bodell, Class of 1969, basketball and football; Elizabeth Johnson, Class of 1979, track; Chris Current, Class of 2003, basketball and track; Jackie Gordon, Class of 2003, track and basketball; Alex Oder, Class of 2003, track and basketball; Philip Perry, Class of 1970, basketball; Glenn Jones, Class of 1978, baseball and football; Kenton McCourt, soccer; E.J. Fields, Class of 2008, track and football.
Jamey Bennett, Class of 1978, football and baseball; Joe and Cheryl Viel Johnson, long-time supporters of FHS athletics; Clay Smither, Class of 1999, track; Bill Pulliam, Class of 1965, golf; Less Marshall, Class of 1965, track; Fantley Smither, Class of 1969, track; Ed Rall, Class of 1967, football and baseball; Jon Wiard, wrestling; Cassie Aldridge, Class of 2008, softball; Don Townsend, Class of 1973, cross country.
Tim Harrod, Class of 1972, wrestling; Ann French Thomas, basketball and track; Bill Crumbaugh, Class of 1966, baseball; Jeff Stamper, Class of 1973, baseball; Etta Townsend, Class of 1975, track; Kim Blythe, Class of 1978, basketball; Jessica Chisley, Class of 2000, soccer; James Washington, Class of 1971, basketball and track; Scott Kinney, Class of 1982, basketball; Annette Herzel, Class of 1970, track and basketball.
