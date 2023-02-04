FHS Athletic Hall of Fame.jpg

36 members of the inaugural Frankfort High School Athletic Hall of Fame were honored on Saturday at the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

It was a joyous scene at the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon as Frankfort High School celebrated the second half of its inaugural athletic hall of fame class between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games.

In all, 36 athletes who graduated between 1965 and 2008 came from all over the country to be honored at center court with a medal and banner handed out by FHS and Frankfort Independent Schools officials.

