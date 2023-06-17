061723_FHSVolleyballTrashPickup02_submitted.jpg

Gianna Gannone and Sawyier Wainscott pick up trash along a road in Franklin County during the Frankfort High School JV and varsity volleyball teams' Trash for Cash fundraiser on June 10. (Photo submitted)

On June 10, Frankfort High School volleyball coach Kelcie Turner, along with additional coaches, parents and players of the FHS JV and varsity volleyball teams participated in the Trash for Cash fundraiser, the first fundraising event for the team going into the 2023 season.

061723_FHSVolleyballTrashPickup01_submitted.jpeg

Bo Cracraft and Kallee Cracraft pick up trash along a road in Franklin County during the Frankfort High School JV and varsity volleyball teams' Trash for Cash fundraiser on June 10. (Photo submitted)

The teams covered 30 miles of Franklin County in the Flat Creek, Polsgrove, Onan Bend, Dry Ridge, Flag Fork, Harp Pike, Goose Creek and Harvieland areas.

