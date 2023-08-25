The Frankfort Invitational volleyball tournament will take place Saturday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium and Second Street School.

Frankfort Tourney Logo.png

The tournament kicks off with group play at 8 a.m. Saturday. Frankfort plays LIGHT at 8:30 a.m., Washington County at 10 a.m. and Leslie County at noon.

