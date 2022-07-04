Hundreds of runners and walkers started the Fourth of July holiday at the 21st annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K Monday morning at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Historically, the race has attracted top runners from across the United States — and sometimes across the world — to the distillery for the scenic run.

Top two men finish.jpg

The top two male finishers battle it out to the finish line at the Great Buffalo Chase 5K. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

This year marked the first time the event has returned to in-person since the COVID pandemic began. A virtual race option was also available for those who couldn't make the trip to the distillery.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three overall male and female runners in-person participants. Third place received $2,000, second place received $2,500 and first place received $3,000.

It was a sprint to the finish for the top two men.

First female finish.jpg

The first female finisher nears the finish line at the Great Buffalo Chase 5K Monday at the distillery. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Neither the male winner or the female winner set records in the race, which would have earned them an additional $1,000 bonus. The male record is 13:41 and female record is 15:26.

Proceeds from the race help fund VFW Post 4075’s Annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Race times will be posted to the Buffalo Trace Distillery website tomorrow.

This story will be updated with race results on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription