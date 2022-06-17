What is Frankfort?

That was the question to a clue on an episode of Jeopardy! which aired Wednesday night.

In the category labeled Coaches and Horses, the answer was “Coaches at Kentucky State in this state capital may want to explain why their team nickname is spelled Thorobreds.”

In a state loaded with Wildcats, Eagles and Colonels, KSU’s mascot definitely stands out.

KSU Thorobred logo

Coincidentally, K-State’s nickname shares it’s spelling with Cynthiana’s Harrison County High School athletic teams. However, though KSU’s female athletes were formerly known as Thorobrettes, Harrison County’s girls’ teams are called Fillies.

One other high school in Kentucky, Newport Central Catholic, also has Thoroughbred as their mascot, but unlike Kentucky State it is spelled correctly.

As far as colleges, Murray State University were originally called Thoroughbreds. Ironically, according to the school’s website, it was changed to Racers because the lengthy nickname did not fit well with newspaper headline writers, who preferred shortened versions such as T-Breds, ’Breds, Race Horses and Racers.

In the late 1950s, the Racer mascot became the generally accepted nickname for MSU athletic teams — with one exception. The baseball team stuck with the ’Breds nickname until 2014.

Like Newport Central Catholic, Skidmore College also uses the properly spelled Thoroughbreds. The Saratoga Springs, New York, institution officially adopted the mascot in 1982 after 11 years of being known as the Wombats.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription