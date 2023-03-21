Ethan Atchley’s tenure as Frankfort High football coach lasted one season.

“At this time we have started looking to take the Frankfort High football program in another direction and have opened a search to find the best possible candidate to move the program in a positive direction,” FHS Principal Tyler Reed wrote in an email.

030922.Ethan Atchley_Twitter.jpg

Ethan Atchley's tenure at Frankfort High lasted one season. (Photo via Twitter)

