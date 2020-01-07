Frankfort’s boys basketball team lost a district game Tuesday, losing 76-53 at Great Crossing.
The game was close through the first half, with Great Crossing leading 27-24 at the break, but the Warhawks outscored FHS 31-13 in the third quarter.
Jackson Twombly led the Panthers with 18 points, followed by Chaz Austin with 10, Will O’Bryan with eight, Jordan Blythe, Ronnie Moore and Reed Miklavcic with four points each, Nate O’Bryan with three points and Charlie Ellis with two.
FHS (5-11) continues district play Friday with a home game against Franklin County.