The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department is accepting sign-ups for its swim team this summer, according to Sports Director David Newnam.
The team, the Frankfort Parks Stingrays, is open to swimmers aged six to 18. Swimmers who have never competed before are encouraged to join up. To qualify for the team, swimmers must be able to swim the length of the pool, unassisted.
“These aren’t going to be swim lessons,” said head coach Maria Bryan. “We have those scheduled for another time. This is going to be a competitive team.”
The team is one of the 16 members of the Lexington-based Bluegrass Swim Conference, said Conference president Melanie True.
Four competitive meets are already scheduled with one meet at home and three on the road in Lexington and Versailles. The conference championship will be held at the Frankfort Country Club on July 12.
Team coaches announced for this season are Hannah Brown, Dove DeNigris, Maria Bryan and Kent Llanora.
“These are some really good, experienced coaches and we’re lucky to be able to put together a staff like this,” Newnam said.
The cost for the entire season is only $100, which will include four to five coaching sessions per week, a new custom swimsuit, a swim cap and a team shirt for each participant.
“We’ve tried to keep the cost as low as possible to encourage participation by as many swimmers as we can,” Newnam said.
The first practice is set for Tuesday, June 1. Online registration is now open at www.FrankfortParksandRec.com.
