Frankfort’s Chase Sweger was second in the boys varsity race and Kenzie Barber was third in the girls varsity race Saturday at the Capitol View Classic at the Archives.

The course for the varsity races covered 2,500 meters.

Sweger was second in a time of 9 minutes, 21.50 seconds.

Barber ran the girls race in 11:38.59, and teammate Emme Moore was fourth in 11:42.25.

The FHS girls were third with 53 points, one point behind runner-up Highlands Latin School. Henry Clay won with 25 points.

Bondurant and Good Shepherd competed at the meet in elementary and middle school races.

The meet, in its 37th year, was hosted by Frankfort High.

Here are the results for the local runners.

BOYS

High school, 2,500 meters

2. Chase Sweger (F) 9:21.50, 23. Ethan Carpenter (F) 10:40.69.

Middle school, 1,500 meters

18. Ethan Clark (GS) 5:53.04, 47. Tyler Shanks (GS) 6:19.62, 51. Luis Perez (B) 6:21.00, 67. Kaiden Austin (B) 6:35.00, 94. Morgan Clark (GS) 7:07.35, 105. Manas Garla (B) 7:46.00, 106. Connor Owens (B) 7:54.00, 107. Collin Camden (B) 7:56.00, 109. Lex Lynn (B) 7:57.00, 126. Lincoln Harrod (B) 9:40.07.

4th grade and under, 1,500 meters

23. Baron Schroerlucke (B) 7:57.27, 25. Judah Gambino (B) 7:57.27, 32. Raleigh Orange (B) 8:46.54, 41. Barrett Miley (B) 10:30.68.

2nd grade and under, 1,500 meters

2. Asher Scott (GS) 7:09.61, 6. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 7:41.36.

GIRLS

High school, 2,500 meters

3. Kenzie Barber (F) 11:38.59, 4. Emme Moore (F) 11:42.25, 17. Emily Miklavcic (F) 13:00.84, 19. Cate Looney (F) 13:10.73, 21. Claire Moore (F) 13:16.87, 29. Helen Hall Abney (F) 14:37.59, 30. Maddie Starkey (F) 14:40.98, 38. Caroline Miklavcic (F) 16:51.17.

Middle school, 1,500 meters

29. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 7:04.20, 33. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 7:10.92, 49. Harper Shields (B) 8:02.17, 52. Emily Schweickart (B) 8:03.13, 56. Kiarah Harvey (B) 8:19.17, 72. Renaee McKeehan (B) 9:19.99, 78. Elizabeth Larson (B) 10:35.43, 81. Maeher Joshi (B) 14:25.70.

4th grade and under, 1,500 meters

23. Leonna McKeehan (B) 8:03.34, 32. Krisha Malempati (B) 9:00.74, 41. Haylee Hazelett (GS) 9:37.42.

2nd grade and under, 1,500 meters

16. Harper Hazelett (GS) 8:52.90.

