Frankfort’s Chase Sweger was second in the boys varsity race and Kenzie Barber was third in the girls varsity race Saturday at the Capitol View Classic at the Archives.
The course for the varsity races covered 2,500 meters.
Sweger was second in a time of 9 minutes, 21.50 seconds.
Barber ran the girls race in 11:38.59, and teammate Emme Moore was fourth in 11:42.25.
The FHS girls were third with 53 points, one point behind runner-up Highlands Latin School. Henry Clay won with 25 points.
Bondurant and Good Shepherd competed at the meet in elementary and middle school races.
The meet, in its 37th year, was hosted by Frankfort High.
Here are the results for the local runners.
BOYS
High school, 2,500 meters
2. Chase Sweger (F) 9:21.50, 23. Ethan Carpenter (F) 10:40.69.
Middle school, 1,500 meters
18. Ethan Clark (GS) 5:53.04, 47. Tyler Shanks (GS) 6:19.62, 51. Luis Perez (B) 6:21.00, 67. Kaiden Austin (B) 6:35.00, 94. Morgan Clark (GS) 7:07.35, 105. Manas Garla (B) 7:46.00, 106. Connor Owens (B) 7:54.00, 107. Collin Camden (B) 7:56.00, 109. Lex Lynn (B) 7:57.00, 126. Lincoln Harrod (B) 9:40.07.
4th grade and under, 1,500 meters
23. Baron Schroerlucke (B) 7:57.27, 25. Judah Gambino (B) 7:57.27, 32. Raleigh Orange (B) 8:46.54, 41. Barrett Miley (B) 10:30.68.
2nd grade and under, 1,500 meters
2. Asher Scott (GS) 7:09.61, 6. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 7:41.36.
GIRLS
High school, 2,500 meters
3. Kenzie Barber (F) 11:38.59, 4. Emme Moore (F) 11:42.25, 17. Emily Miklavcic (F) 13:00.84, 19. Cate Looney (F) 13:10.73, 21. Claire Moore (F) 13:16.87, 29. Helen Hall Abney (F) 14:37.59, 30. Maddie Starkey (F) 14:40.98, 38. Caroline Miklavcic (F) 16:51.17.
Middle school, 1,500 meters
29. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 7:04.20, 33. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 7:10.92, 49. Harper Shields (B) 8:02.17, 52. Emily Schweickart (B) 8:03.13, 56. Kiarah Harvey (B) 8:19.17, 72. Renaee McKeehan (B) 9:19.99, 78. Elizabeth Larson (B) 10:35.43, 81. Maeher Joshi (B) 14:25.70.
4th grade and under, 1,500 meters
23. Leonna McKeehan (B) 8:03.34, 32. Krisha Malempati (B) 9:00.74, 41. Haylee Hazelett (GS) 9:37.42.
2nd grade and under, 1,500 meters
16. Harper Hazelett (GS) 8:52.90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.