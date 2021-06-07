060821.Trk-FHSwegerQualifier_ly.jpg

Frankfort's Chase Sweger has qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Frankfort High has qualified four additional athletes and a relay team for the Class 1A KHSAA State Track & Field Championships Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

The top two finishers at the Class 1A Region 5 meet on May 31 automatically qualified, and the top 10 times and distances also earned berths.

Those FHS athletes who qualified based on their times and distances are Kenzie Barber (800- and 1,600-meter runs), Emme Moore (1,600-meter run), Chase Sweger (800- and 1,600-meter runs), Jamya Chenault (shot put) and Katie Norman (300-meter hurdles). Norman previously qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

The FHS girls 4x800-meter relay team has also qualified. Running on the relay at the regional meet were Cate Looney, Emme Moore, Claire Moore and Barber.

The Class 1A state meet starts at 10 a.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription