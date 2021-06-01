Frankfort’s girls track and field team finished second in the Class 1A Region 5 meet Monday at Admiral Stadium in Danville.

The Lady Panthers finished with 88 points, 10 points behind Lexington Christian.

The FHS boys team, with just four members competing Monday, took sixth place. Trimble County won the boys team title with 137 points.

The top two athletes in each event automatically qualify for the state meet, which will be June 10 at the University of Kentucky. The next 10 best times or distances also advance to state, but those cannot be determined until all the regional meets are completed.

FHS’ Jaden Morgan won the 300-meter hurdles, and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Maddie Starkey, Rhealee Ellis, Jamya Chenault and Katie Norman finished first.

Placing second were Norman in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and Amayah Robinson in the shot put and discus.

Here are the results for the FHS competitors.

GIRLS

4x800-meter relay: 3. FHS (Cate Looney, Emme Moore, Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber) 12:03.10.

100-meter dash: 2. Katie Norman 13.29.

4x200-meter relay: 5. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Rhealee Ellis, Isabella Johnson, Claire Moore) 2:03.64.

1,600-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber 5:45.15, 4. Emme Moore 5:49.53.

4x100-meter relay: 1. FHS (Maddie Starkey, Rhealee Ellis, Jamya Chenault, Katie Norman) 55.28.

300-meter hurdles: 3. Katie Norman 51.72, 9. Maddie Starkey 57.34.

800-meter run: 5. Kenzie Barber 2:34.16, 9. Emme Moore 2:53.11.

200-meter dash: 2. Katie Norman 27.45.

3,200-meter run: 7. Cate Looney 15:26.35.

4x400-meter relay: 4. FHS (Emme Moore, Isabella Johnson, Claire Moore, Kenzie Barber) 4:47.67.

Shot put: 2. Amyah Robinson 30-08.50, 3. Jamya Chenault 30-04.50.

Discus throw: 2. Amyah Robinson 84-03, 5. Jamya Chenault 66-00.

Long jump: 3. Isabella Johnson 12-07.50.

Triple jump: 6. Isabella Johnson 28-01.25.

High jump: 6. Claire Moore 4-04, 7. Maddie Starkey 4-00.

BOYS

100-meter dash: 5. Jaden Morgan 11.75, 10. Thiago Pires 12.31.

1,600-meter run: 4. Chase Sweger 4:52.85.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Jaden Morgan 45.45, 3. Thiago Pires 48.20.

800-meter run: 4. Chase Sweger 2:08.11.

200-meter dash: 6. Jaden Morgan 24.32.

Shot put: 5. Parks Pressley 36-01.

Discus throw: 11. Parks Pressley 79-09.

Long jump: 17. Thiago Pires 14-07.50.

Triple jump: 6. Thiago Pires 32-04.50.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription