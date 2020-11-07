After falling behind 20-6 at halftime, Frankfort's football team rallied for a 27-20 lead, only to lose 34-33 to Henry County Friday at Sower Field.
FHS' Charlie Ellis had touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards, and he threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Laurence Allen.
Jaden Morgan rushed nine times for 111 yards and one touchdown on a 54-yard run. He also scored a touchdown on an 85-yard kickoff return.
Ellis scored on a two-point conversion, and Will Lairson kicked an extra point.
On defense, Frankfort's Jyden Graham had seven solo tackles and 11 assists, and Thiago Pires had seven solo tackles. Azeno Williams recorded eight solo tackles, three assists and had one tackle for loss, Tayshon Hamilton had six solo tackles, and Gavin Austin had nine solo tackles, two assists and one fumble recovery.
Frankfort (2-4) will host Eminence in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Nov. 20. The KHSAA has delayed the start of the playoffs by a week.
