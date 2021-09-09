Kentucky State’s football team will be playing its first home game in nearly two years Saturday, and the Kentucky State University athletics department will be celebrating the City of Frankfort, first responders, military and healthcare workers in the home opener against Kentucky Wesleyan. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Residents of Frankfort can receive free tickets for Saturday’s game.
To receive a ticket, go to www.ksuthorobreds.com/tickets and click on the "Get Tickets" for the Kentucky Wesleyan game. You will then see the General Admission ticket section followed by a "Have a passcode?" tab. Once you have clicked "Have a passcode?" you will be able to type in FRANKFORT and select up to four free tickets per checkout.
Once you receive your tickets through your email or directly after checkout, fans will be able to screenshot or save them to be scanned upon arrival at Alumni Stadium.
Kentucky State University requires indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. It is encouraged that everyone mask up and social distance when possible; if you are unable to social distance wearing a mask is strongly encouraged.
All fans should bring an appropriate face covering to all home games, and there will be a limited amount of masks available on the concourse level of Alumni Stadium.
Once inside, Alumni Stadium fans are asked to be responsible and respectful of the Kentucky State University mask policy while attending events at Alumni Stadium.
