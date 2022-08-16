Ethan Atchley is taking over a Frankfort football team that went 7-5 last year and was district runner-up.

So far he likes what he’s seen.

081522.FHScrimmage-No. 10_ly.JPG

Frankfort's Bryce Marston (10) is grabbed from behind during Thursday's scrimmage against Middlesboro at Sower Field. The Panthers open their season at Paris Friday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
081522.FH FBall-Atchley-Sam Davis_ly.JPG

Frankfort head football coach Ethan Atchley talks to quarterback Sam Davis during Thursday's scrimmage against Middlesboro. Atchley is in his first year as the Panthers' head coach. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription