Ethan Atchley is taking over a Frankfort football team that went 7-5 last year and was district runner-up.
So far he likes what he’s seen.
“We have some returners who are fully capable off a district runner-up,” he said. “We’ve got some newcomers that are some bright shining spots and doing a good job for us initially as well. We’re returning a quarterback and running back, top receivers; that always helps.
“We have five or six who returned that had significant offensive line reps, defensive line reps last year, and going into this year we’ve had a few young guys who have stepped up and pushed some of those guys for spots and playing time.
“At the end of time, we’re still trying to figure out how to be a disciplined football team and do things in practice the right way, practice hard, and that’s been a challenge.”
Atchley takes over for Craig Foley, whose contract was not renewed at the end of last season. Atchley spent five years coaching at Lexington Christian Academy and three years at Bullitt East prior to coming to Frankfort.
The Panthers graduated their leading rusher, Zeno Williams, who rushed for 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was second on the team in scoring with 74 points, tying with returning receiver Larry Carter.
The team’s leading scorer was Jaden Morgan with 114 points, and he rushed for 918 yards. Quarterback Sam Davis threw for 1,452 yards and 16 touchdowns. Both are seniors this year.
“We’ve still got a core nucleus of seniors that are very experienced, specifically in Sam Davis and Jaden Morgan, who has played since his freshman year,” Atchley said. “We have Mason Leigh and Jack Davis, Sam’s brother.
“We’ve got a senior at kicker, Ty Hancock. I think he’s a special weapon. One of the better ones I’ve had, even at LCA or Bullitt East. He’s got as good of a leg as there probably is in 1A.
“He’s doing a great job for us and is very capable of helping us field position wise.”
While Sam Davis had a successful season at quarterback, the staff is working to make him more productive.
“Sam right now is capable, and we’re trying to rework some details and mechanics with him, getting him to understand that the ball doesn’t need to be pushed down the field for us to have big yardage throwing the ball,” Atchley said. “That’s something that is hard for high school quarterbacks to understand because they think ‘I have to throw the ball 35 yards down the field to gain 50 yards,’ and that’s not necessarily true.
“The other night we threw a screen pass Larry Carter and he ran 75 yards, something, for a touchdown, and the ball was thrown at the line of scrimmage on a screen pass.
“If you want explosive plays and you want to throw the ball for high yardage, you’re generally getting some yardage after the catch from your receivers. You’re throwing the ball on time and we’re breaking tackles and gaining extra yards.
“It’s not saying the quarterback position is irrelevant, it’s just to say it’s better to throw the ball on time, on target and where it needs to be than think we’ve got to rare back and throw for 55 yards.”
While Frankfort’s numbers range between 30-35 players, Atchley said not everyone will have to play both sides of the ball.
“I think we have plenty of depth for a 1A school where we can rotate some guys around,” he said. “Maybe three people to play two spots in many locations, so we have some depth where we can rotate some guys in there and don’t have to play everybody both ways.
“I think playing with pace and some tempo and no-huddle really puts people defensively in a bind. If we can be in better shape than the opponent we’re going to last longer in the game, and we’re going to do that here.”
One place the Panthers have depth is on the line.
“We have senior linemen in Noah Stanley and Sam Spinks, who join two juniors and a sophomore in Charles Nelson, KyEse Walker and Quintin Raglin for our five linemen,” Atchley said. “We have freshmen who are pushing them for time. Kingsten Robinson and KJ Jackson, two freshmen, are doing great things on O-line and D-line and played well last week (against Moore) in the scrimmage.”
The Panthers open their season Friday at Paris, and they begin district play Oct. 7 at Eminence. The other district games are Oct. 14 at Kentucky Country Day and at home Oct. 21 against Berea.
"In Kentucky, you kind of have three seasons,” Atchley said. “You’ve got the beginning part of the year, then you get into your district, and that’s the second part of the season, and then you’ve got the playoffs. You’re second two-thirds of the year are the most important.
“I’d rather go 4-2 and learn a lot about who we are and lose those two games that teach us something than go 6-0 and have a cakewalk and us think we’ve hung the moon and turn around and be ready for the district and not really be ready.”
