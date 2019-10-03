Shawnee’s football team came into Thursday’s game against Frankfort with no wins and no points scored.
The Golden Eagles left Sower Field the same way, with FHS taking a 49-0 victory.
“A win is nice, and it’s fun,” FHS coach Craig Foley said, “but you can get into some bad habits with these situations.”
But those were offset by big plays that gave the Panthers a 30-0 lead after the first quarter.
Shawnee’s first possession of the game ended in a safety when a bad snap sailed over the quarterback’s head and into the end zone.
The Golden Eagles recovered the ball but a tackle in the end zone resulted in a safety.
Shawnee punted after the safety, and Frankfort’s Xavier Cleveland scored a touchdown on the return. Reed Miklavcic kicked the extra point, and FHS led 9-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Cleveland had another return for a touchdown in the first quarter while Cameron Stone had a 53-yard touchdown run and Azeno Williams scored on a run of 54 yards.
That gave FHS a 30-0 lead at the end of the period.
The only touchdown in the second quarter came on a 45-yard run by Jaden Morgan with four minutes left in the period. That put Frankfort up 36-0 and sent the game to a running clock.
“I was pleased with the way our running backs ran,” Foley said. “They ran hard, and they ran downhill. We got a lot of good things out of it, too.”
Shawnee dressed just 12 players for the game. Both quarters in the second half were shortened from 12 to eight minutes.
A long run by Williams in the third quarter resulted in a touchdown and a 43-0 lead, and Damien Chadwell recovered a fumble in the end zone inside the last minute of the game for a touchdown to make the final score 49-0.
“The coaches did a good job of rotating players in,” Foley said. “They couldn’t take a play off in case they had to go back in.
“We didn’t have Charlie Ellis tonight, and that was an adjustment we had to make yesterday afternoon when he hurt his ankle. Could he have played? Maybe, but we didn’t need him to.”
Frankfort, now 2-4, opens district play next Friday at home against Eminence.