Franklin County’s Joe Meador makes a pass around Frankfort’s Jackson Twombly during the 41st District Championship game Friday at FCHS. (Linda Younkin)

The Franklin County and Frankfort boys basketball teams had split the two games they played in the regular season, and they came into the championship game of the 41st District Tournament with similar records.

But FHS had something the Flyers were lacking, and the Panthers used that to their advantage, winning 52-49 Friday at FCHS.

Frankfort has won back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

Both teams advance to the 11th Region Tournament, which starts Tuesday. FHS will host a game while FCHS will be on the road. The tournament draw is this morning.

"We talked about this the other night," FCHS coach Tony Wise said, "but has big-game experience, and this is the first time since our seniors have been in the district championship game.

"I thought early the jitters were really obvious, but we battled back. We just came up short tonight."

The game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter, and Frankfort led 30-25 at halftime.

The Panthers stayed in front, leading 40-34 going into the fourth quarter, but FCHS rallied to get within a point, 43-42, after a Zac Cox 3-pointer with 2:34 left in the game.

Franklin County's Cameron Phelps drives past Frankfort's Will O'Bryan (21) as FHS' Charlie Ellis (1) reaches for the ball during the 41st District Tournament Friday at FCHS. (Linda Younkin)

"At one point n the fourth quarter, during a timeout we told them to act like the team that has that experience," FHS coach Chris O'Bryan said.

Frankfort followed Cox's 3-pointer with one from Jordan Blythe, good for a 46-42 lead with 2:16 remaining.

In the final 1:52, the Panthers went 6-for-10 from the foul line to seal the win.

The last free throw, with eight seconds left, gave Frankfort a three-point lead, and the Flyers missed a 3 in the closing seconds.

"We hit some big free throws," O'Bryan said. "We missed a couple, but we hit enough to win.

"What a shot by Jordan," he said about Blythe's 3-pointer. "He's been starting for about the last month and a half. He didn't start tonight, but he didn't let it bother him. 

"He made a sacrifice, and that's one thing about this team. They put the team before themselves. Reed (Miklavcic), if he doesn't have the game he had against Great Crossing. He wasn't on the all-tournament team, but if he doesn't have that game, or the game he had tonight, we don't win."

Jackson Twombly led FHS (18-15) with 21 points, and Chaz Austin scored 18.

Derrick King was the leading scorer for Franklin County (16-15) with 13 points, and Cameron Phelps was close behind with 12 points.

Austin received the Gary Moore Most Valuable Player Award. Others named to the all-tournament team were Twombly, Will O'Bryan and Charlie Ellis of FHS, King, Phelps and Joe Meador of FCHS, DJ Outlaw and Eric Gabbard of Western Hills, KJ Tucker and Neil Baker of Great Crossing, and Emerson Marcum of The Frankfort Christian Academy.

FRANKFORT (52) — Jordan Blythe 3, Chaz Austin 18, Will O'Bryan 8, Jackson Twombly 21, Nate O'Bryan 2.

FRANKLIN CO. (49) — Derrick King 13, Cameron Phelps 12, Phillip Peiffer 8, Zac Cox 6, Jacob Lewis 5, Joe Meador 5.

