Frankfort High’s boys basketball team graduated five seniors off last year’s 28-6 team, including its top three scorers, but the Panthers aren’t starting this season from scratch.
“We have a really good group,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “They’re very coachable, very intense, and they want to win.
“The biggest thing is we’re a lot different team right now than we will be at the end of the season.”
The Panthers return several players with varsity experience.
“Chaz (Austin), Will (O’Bryan) and Jackson (Twombly) saw significant action last year,” coach O’Bryan said, “and some didn't see a lot of action.”
Austin and Will O’Bryan are two of FHS’ five seniors. The others are Reed Miklavcic, Ronnie Moore and Delano Craig.
Miklavcic suffered a broken collarbone in Frankfort’s final regular-season football game and could be out until January.
“Reed was going to be a starter,” coach O’Bryan said. “The sooner he gets back, the better.
“(Junior) Charlie (Ellis) will be our starting point guard. He had a great summer. Chaz, I expect a big year from him. Jackson came on late last year, and if he continues that, this could be a breakout year for him.
“We’re expecting a great year from Will. We need to find that fifth starter. It could be Nate (O’Bryan), it could be Jordan (Blythe).”
Nate and Will O'Bryan are Chris O'Bryan's sons.l
Blythe, a sophomore, is back with the team after suffering a broken leg during last season, and Nate O’Bryan, a junior, played in 21 varsity games last year.
Moore returns from last year’s team. Craig didn’t play basketball last year, but he was a four-year member of the FHS soccer team.
“Ronnie is going to provide a big spark,” O’Bryan said. “Delano came to us from soccer. He’s a great kid, a great leader. I don’t know how many significant minutes he’ll play, but his leadership, what he does off the court, is his biggest asset.”
Frankfort opens the season at home Wednesday against Sayre, and its first district game is Dec. 13 at Western Hills.
The Panthers are playing in a tournament in Florida Dec. 19-21, and they’ll play in the Nelson County Classic Dec. 26-28.
“Despite what we lost, I feel we can compete against anyone,” O’Bryan said. “It’ll take time to get that cohesiveness. We have a lot of pieces to put together.”