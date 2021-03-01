FHS logo

Frankfort’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 66-56 victory Saturday at Rockcastle County.

Jordan Blythe led the Panthers with 20 points, one of three Frankfort players in double figures. Jackson Twombly scored 15 points, and Caleb Hack had 11.

Rounding out the scoring were Nate O’Bryan with eight points, Charlie Ellis with five, Tyler Hammond with four, Elijah Walker with two and Ashtin Austin with one point.

Twombly and O’Bryan both had eight rebounds, and Jordan had seven.

FHS (12-6) plays at Nelson County Tuesday.

