When the Franklin County and Frankfort boys soccer teams meet, fans can expect a close game.
Wednesday's matchup in the 41st District Tournament was no exception, with FHS winning 2-1 at Sower Soccer Complex.
The win puts the Panthers in Thursday's championship match against Great Crossing.
The Flyers (9-9-3) scored first, with Drew Harrod connecting on a penalty kick five minutes into the match.
A goal by Frankfort's Reed Miklavcic nine minutes later tied the match, and the score stayed 1-1 until Miklavcic hit a penalty kick with 22:57 left in the game.
For a complete report on the game, go to state-journal.com.