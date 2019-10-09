When the Franklin County and Frankfort boys soccer teams meet, fans can expect a close game.

Wednesday's matchup in the 41st District Tournament was no exception, with FHS winning 2-1 at Sower Soccer Complex.

The win puts the Panthers in Thursday's championship match against Great Crossing.

The Flyers (9-9-3) scored first, with Drew Harrod connecting on a penalty kick five minutes into the match.

A goal by Frankfort's Reed Miklavcic nine minutes later tied the match, and the score stayed 1-1 until Miklavcic hit a penalty kick with 22:57 left in the game.

For a complete report on the game, go to state-journal.com.

