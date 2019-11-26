Frankfort senior Reed Miklavcic doesn’t have a lot of time to himself.
He was a four-year starter on the Panthers’ soccer team as well as the kicker for the FHS football team for three seasons. He also qualified for the state cross country meet three years in a row, and for good measure he played for Frankfort’s golf team in the regional tournament this fall.
This season Miklavcic was named second team all-state in soccer, and he was named first team all-district in football as a punter.
He shot a 98 in the regional golf tournament, his only tournament of the season, and his score was second lowest on the team.
It was a busy season that made Miklavcic the Traditional Bank Fall Sports Athlete of the Year.
“I never picked one sport to be good at,” Miklavcic said. “I try to be good at all of them.”
Miklavcic, the son of Jennifer and Greg Miklavcic, did that well this fall.
Miklavcic scored 31 goals in 21 matches this fall, making him 15th on the state’s scoring list, and he also had two assists.
As a placekicker on the football team, he went 24 for 27 on point-after kicks, ninth in the state with 2.7 PAT per game and fourth in percentage at 88.9 among Class 1A kickers, and he averaged 37 yards per punt.
Miklavcic qualified as an individual for the state cross country meet as a sophomore, and he’s been part of the Frankfort teams that have qualified his junior and senior years.
All those sports mean a packed schedule for Miklavcic, but he’s fine with that.
“I love it,” he said. “I’ve been doing it as long as I can remember. I have something to do every day.
“That’s what keeps getting me out every day. It gives me something to look forward to.”
Miklavcic’s high school athletic career isn’t over yet. After breaking his collar bone in Frankfort’s final regular-season football game, he hopes to rejoin the basketball team in January.
He’ll play baseball in the spring and may run track.
Miklavcic plays a lot of sports, but his favorite is soccer, which he started playing as a 4-year-old in the YMCA league.
"It’s about my brothers and the camaraderie," he said, “every day showing up and working hard, trying to get better and get a few wins, but that’s every sport, though.”
Miklavcic has verbally committed to play soccer at Loras College, an NCAA DIII school in Dubuque, Iowa.
“Once I got to meet the players, to see how they got along and what the coach had going on, it was a fairly easy choice,” he said.