Reed Miklavcic
: Frankfort’s Reed Miklavcic (10), seen here holding off Scott County’s Eduardo Flores during a match in September, has been named the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Soccer Team. (State Journal file photo)

Frankfort senior Reed Miklavcic concluded a stellar high school career this fall by earning all-state honors and finishing 15th in the state in scoring.

Miklavcic scored 31 goals in 21 games this season and had two assists, and he was named second team all-state.

For those accomplishments, he has been named the Most Valuable Player of The State Journal All-County Team. The Panthers went 11-10 this year and were runners-up to Great Crossing in the 41st District Tournament.

Here is the rest of the all-county team listed in alphabetical order.

Ashtin Austin, FHS

Austin, a freshman, played on Frankfort’s defensive unit. He started as a reserve but moved into a starting role as the season progressed, helping solidify a veteran defense.

Justin Castillo, FCHS

Castillo, a senior, finished the year with 11 goals and five assists.

Owen Clements, FCHS

A junior, Clements scored one goal and had four assists for the Flyers.

Delano Craig, FHS

Craig, a senior, anchored the Panthers’ defense, and he played the most minutes on the team. He also scored one goal.

Rafael Fricker, WHHS

A junior, Fricker scored one goal for Western Hills and had a team-high four assists.

Drew Harrod, FCHS

Harrod, a senior, scored 12 goals and had 12 assists for the Flyers.

Alan Martinez, FCHS

A junior, Martinez finished the year with five goals.

Matthew Meyer, WHHS

Meyer, the Wolverines’ junior goalkeeper, averaged five-plus saves per game, and he had a season-high 13 saves in one match.

Nathan Neal, FHS

A junior, Neal scored two goals and had three assists for the Panthers.

Wade Sutley, WHHS

Sutley, a junior scored a team-high six goals for the Wolverines, and he had two assists.

Cade Terry, FCHS

The Flyers’ junior goalkeeper, Terry had 159 saves and three shutouts this season.

Ethan Vermillion, FHS

Vermillion, a sophomore, had nine goals and five assists for the Panthers. 

