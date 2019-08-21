Frankfort High senior Reed Miklavcic has gotten off to a fast start this soccer season, and he’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Through three games, Miklavcic has scored nine goals and recorded one assist. He scored six goals, the most he’s ever scored in a single match, in the Panthers’ season-opening 7-1 win at Waggener.
FHS is 3-0 going into Thursday night’s Rotary Capital City Classic game against Anderson County.
Miklavcic is the son of Greg and Jen Miklavcic and plays select soccer with Lexington FC.
State Journal: How many sports do you play?
Miklavcic: Seven — soccer, football, basketball, baseball, cross country, track and golf.
SJ: Why is soccer your favorite?
Miklavcic: I’ve been playing since I was 3. It’s just the camaraderie of it. All my teammates have been like brothers to me. There were a few nights half the team stayed at my house this summer.
SJ: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
Miklavcic: Probably my dad and my grandfather (Frank Miklavcic). My dad because he’s been at all my games. He doesn’t miss any, and if he does miss it’s because he’s with my sister. (Caroline Miklavcic is the goalkeeper for the FHS girls soccer team.) He’s always there, whether I’m wrong or right, and he’s helped me grow as a player and as a person.
My grandfather, with him being in the KHSAA Hall of Fame, everyone knows our last name. Everyone wants to be a teenager and mess around, but if I did something dumb everyone would know it. I’d be in more trouble than I want to be in.
SJ: What would you say has been your biggest accomplishment in soccer?
Miklavcic: Being the 2017 district tournament MVP. I had five goals in two games. It’s the best performance I’ve ever had.
SJ: How hard is it to juggle academics with all the sports you play?
Miklavcic: It’s hard, but I’ve never known anything else. You get used to it. Days off can be hard because I’m so used to practicing or playing every day.