Frankfort High’s football team showed its youth in the first half, its potential in the second half.
FHS fell behind 20-0 against Lynn Camp Friday. The Panthers rallied but fell just short, losing 20-18 in the Traditional Bank Hall of Fame Bowl at Sower Field.
“We’re so young it’s not even funny,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “We only return about 160 yards on offense from last year’s team. Even our older guys are young on the field.
“Then you take cramping and an injury here and there, and with a semi-small team that’s tough.”
In a ceremony prior to the game, the inductees into the first class of the Traditional Bank/Frankfort High School Athletic Hall of Fame were honored.
The game got off to a slow start with neither team scoring in the first quarter.
Lynn Camp got on the board with seven minutes left in the second quarter on a 19-yard pass from Tylen Smith to Datrick Roberts. The point-after kick failed.
With just 31 seconds left before halftime, Smith scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper, and Chase Brown ran for the conversion and a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats went up 20-0 on a 1-yard run by Smith with 3:12 left in the third quarter, but it was all Frankfort after that.
FHS scored on the last play of the third quarter, a 14-yard pass from Charlie Ellis to Xavier Cleveland.
Dallan Hawkins had an 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Panthers, and Ellis hit Cleveland with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 5:21 remaining.
All of FHS’ conversion attempts failed, and the Wildcats were 1-for-3 on point-after attempts.
Lynn Camp was able to run out the clock after that for the win.
“We grew up, and we’ll take a lot of positives out of this game,” Foley said. “I like where we’re at. We’ll grow from this and make some plays.”
Frankfort’s next game is next Saturday against Paris in the Dan Cummins Bourbon Bowl at Bourbon County.