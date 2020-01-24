RICHMOND — Frankfort’s run continues.
The FHS boys basketball team rallied in the second half for a 63-55 win over Owensboro Catholic Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic at Eastern Kentucky University.
The victory puts the Panthers in Saturday’s semifinals, where they’ll meet the Metcalfe County-Murray winner at 6 p.m.
Frankfort (10-12) was close during the whole contest but trailed most of the first half. Its biggest deficit was six points.
The Panthers opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, good for a 29-25 lead, and were on their way.
“A little into the first quarter, we were right there,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said, “but we weren’t attacking the zone. We had some good looks but weren’t attacking the middle.
“We talked at halftime about moving on offense. We challenged all four of our perimeter guys to move, and if they couldn’t get an open shot to look for Jackson (Twombly).”
The Panthers were led by senior Chaz Austin with a double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds, and he had one-word answer for the difference between the two halves.
“Energy,” he said. “Delano Craig, one of our subs, came in and got everyone hyped up, and Jackson stepped up as our big man. We trust him.”
Owensboro Catholic (13-7) led 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-22 at halftime.
The Aces shot 50% in the first half compared to 32% for FHS.
To open the third quarter, Twombly hit a layup, Will O’Bryan connected on a 3-pointer and Charlie Ellis hit a jumper as FHS took a 29-25 lead.
A jumper by Gray Weaver and 3-pointer by Drew Hartz put Owensboro Catholic up 30-29, but the lead was short-lived.
Two baskets by Austin and a 3-pointer from Jordan Blythe put Frankfort ahead 36-30, and the Panthers stayed in front the rest of the way.
Will O’Bryan finished with 10 points, Twombly had nine points, and Ellis had 10 assists for the second game in a row.
FHS hit nine 3-pointers. Hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc were Austin and Will O’Bryan with three each and Reed Miklavcic with two.
Frankfort shot 63% in the second half, outrebounded the Aces 31-20 and extended its winning streak to five games.
“That’s a really good Owensboro Catholic team,” coach O’Bryan said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my guys and this streak. We have this streak because they’re playing as a team, they’re playing unselfishly, and they’re playing for 32 minutes.”
That has the Panthers in the All “A” Classic semifinals for the first time since 2003.
That’s not a surprise to Austin.
“I think the only people who believed we could do this are the 15 players on this team, our coaches and our managers,” he said. “We’ve kind of gone with the underdog label and used it our advantage. I love it.”
FRANKFORT (63) — Chaz Austin 23, Jackson Twombly 9, Charlie Ellis 2, Jordan Blythe 9, Will O’Bryan 10, Reed Miklavcic 9, Nate O’Bryan 1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (55) — Drew Hartz 20, Sam McFarland 12, Andrew Riney 11, Gray Weaver 6, Luke Scales 3, Jamison Wall 3.