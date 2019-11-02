LEXINGTON — Frankfort High’s resurgence in boys cross country continued Saturday as the Panthers placed 20th in the Class A state meet at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Last year, the first time FHS had fielded a full team at state in about 15 years, the Panthers were 26th.
“Reed (Miklavcic) was out injured so it was next man up, and everyone stepped up,” FHS co-coach Mac Yocum said. “Some of our times weren’t as low as last week, but this course is harder than last week’s (at the regional meet).
“When I took over three years ago, I told Mr. (John) Lyons (FHS principal) that in three years we’d be competitive, and we’ve done that.”
Sophomore Chase Sweger led FHS, placing 19th in a time of 17 minutes, 35.32 seconds over the 5,000-meter course and setting a personal record.
At last year’s state meet, Sweger finished 143rd in 19:51.53.
“It’s a combination of things,” Sweger said about the team’s success. “We have two different coaches. Mac organizes and takes care of things, and that takes the stress off Zach (Moore).
“Plus I have teammates that are ready to run, and that really helps.”
Frankfort didn’t have a runner go over 21:05 Saturday. The Panthers’ average time Saturday was 19:24.65 compared to 20:19.95 at last year’s state meet.
“I was very pleased with our boys performance today at the state meet,” Moore said. “I really didn’t have any expectations leading into the meet due to the inexperience of our team.
“Reed’s inability to compete may have cost us a few spots, but I was pleased with 20th out of 38 teams. If you think about it, it’s pretty remarkable that we took five soccer players and raced them alongside our 1-2 runners, Chase and Caleb (Van Este), and managed to finish that strong. As I said before, it says a lot about the athleticism of our guys.”
Following Sweger for the Panthers were Sam Yocum, 115th in 19:22.11; Van Este, 132nd in 19:39.30; Ethan Vermillion, 176th in 20:07.76; Preston Barber, 191st in 20:18.75; Ethan Carpenter, 205th in 20:31.18; and McLain Barber, 226th in 21:04.62.
DK Schnieders of Louisville Holy Cross on with a time of 16:04.22, and his team took the team title.
“We had great efforts today out of soccer players Ethan Vermillion, Sam Yocum and Preston Barber,” Moore said. “Chase Sweger had a phenomenal race with a big PR of 17:35. That put him in the top 20 and I’m looking forward to big things from him over the next two years.
“Senior Caleb Van Este has been our number two runner all season and has been very consistent. It’s his first year out, and I’m proud of his efforts and improvement throughout the year.”
The Panthers graduate two seniors off this year’s team, Van Este and Miklavcic.
“We are a young team,” Moore said, “but I’m excited to see how we can grow and become more competitive over the next few years.”