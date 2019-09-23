Frankfort High’s boy cross country team doesn’t have many meets where it fields a full squad.
With athletes who are involved in multiple sports, getting everyone at a meet can be a challenge.
The Panthers were all together Saturday at the 36th annual Capitol View Classic at the State Library and Archives with a chance to see how they stacked up against their regional opponents.
FHS finished 11th out of 18 teams, led by Chase Sweger, who was 20th in a time of 19 minutes, 31.31 seconds.
“The Archives 5K course is one of the hardest in the state and it showed Saturday,” FHS coach Mac Yocum said. “Chase had a top 20 finish, and Reed (Miklavcic), Caleb Van Este, Ethan Vermillion and Sam (Yocum) ran well.”
Miklavcic followed Sweger for the Panthers, finishing 68th. Van Este was 69th, Vermillion 76th and Sam Yocum 82nd.
“Our aim was to see where we stood with the region teams that were there and just a few points separated us, Danville and Sayre,” Mac Yocum said. “We beat Bracken County, who beat us last year at the regional meet, so we’ve established ourselves as a team that can contend for a region spot.
“All in all it was great meet for our guys.”
Second Street’s girls team won the sixth-grade-and-under division with three runners in the top five.
Emme Moore was second in 6:07.60, Kenzie Barber was fourth in 6:19.90, and Julie-Anne Monroe was fifth in 6:29.51. The race covered 1,500 meters.
Second Street’s Emma Varble was fifth in the second-grade-and-under race, and Second Street took third place. The Second Street boys team was third in the same division.
Elkhorn’s boys team finished fifth in the middle school race.
Here are the individual winners and complete local results from the meet.
BOYS
Varsity, 5,000 meters
1. Nolan Foushee (Butler) 17:44.50, 20. Chase Sweger (F) 19:31.31, 68. Reed Miklavcic (F) 21:28.50, 69. Caleb VanEste (F) 21:36.15, 76. Ethan Vermillion (F) 21:44.78, 82. Sam Yocum (F) 21:52.90, 100. McLain Barber (F) 22:47.20, 109. Preston Barber (F) 23:07.34, 142. Hunter McQueary (TFCA) 25:16.09, 166. Ethan Stigers (F) 28:14.90, 167. Jacob Taylor (F) 28:19.61, 179. Jacques Monette (TFCA) 31:00.00.
Middle school, 3,000 meters
1. Nolan Kurz (Daviess Co.) 10:57.37, 9. Matthias Jones (B) 12:23.27, 18. Isaac Andrews (E) 12:54.23, 24. Graham Clements (E) 13:07.53, 36. Ismael Valladares-Valles (E) 13:22.67, 43. Easton Powell (E) 13:32.81, 62. Brenden Bass (B) 13:58.66, 66. Isaiah Sowders (E) 14:13.19, 69. Kaden Bratton (E) 14:16.42, 90. Luis Perez (B) 14:49.32, 93. Elijah Lyles (E) 14:51.83, 103. Ben Dunmire (E) 15:09.55, 121. Connor McQueary (TFCA) 15:40.57, 134. Luke Stivers (SS) 16:1 3.41, 136. Brooks Sweger (SS) 16:15.78, 138. Isaiah Whitis (SS) 16:17.27, 144. Steven Meyer (B) 16:28.70, 145. Kaelin Farr (E) 16:30.10, 150. Clement Amoah (E) 16:42.90, 152. Hagan Schoolfield (SS) 16:49.23, 157. Christian Roberts (E) 17:00.31, 164. Brady Ellis (E) 17:06.79, 180. Lex Lynn (B) 17:55.80, 198. Nathan Mehaffy (CD) 18:39.30, 204. Micahel Mehaffy (CD) 19:19.21, 206. Maxwell Jones (SS) 19:28.48, 207. Corbin Lemaster (SS) 19:31.29, 208. Ethan Riley (SS) 19:34.02, 223. Stephen Driskell (TFCA) 21:13.81, 224. Ethan Baker (B) 21:17.32, 230. Rylee Chrisman (TFCA) 23:02.53.
6th and under, 1,500 meters
1. Camryn Edge (Daviess Co.) 5:37.40, Houston Hancock (SS) 5:57.09, 9. Solly Corkran (CD) 5:59.63, 31. William Sims (TFCA) 6:35.14, 40 Stanton Bryan (SS) 6:46.00, 71. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:18.44, 75. Kota Wainscott (E) 7:25.71, 82. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 7:34.80, 88. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 7:39.67, 95. Grant Asher (TFCA) 7:51.04, 96. Noah Chism (SS) 7:51.24, 98. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 7:52.15, 107. Khai Wainscott (SS) 8:00.74, 112. Levi Hix (TFCA) 8:12.95, 116. Kolston Bratton (E) 8:17.35, 124. Collin Camden (B) 8:53.99, 126. Zane Jaques (CD) 8:58.86, 131. Aiden Harp (SS) 9:12.84, 138. Aiden Cunningham (SS) 9:34.87, 139. Jesse Cirillo (B) 9:38.44, 148. Dade Seward (E) 11:06.61, 151. Jayden Camden (SS) 11:23.18, 154. Gavin Riley (SS) 11:47.14, 158. Jack Starkweather (SS) 14:06.50, 160. Nate Meade (TFCA) 14:23.32.
4th and under, 1,500 meters
1. Mark Reinhart (St. John) 6:07.52, 20. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:46.80, 24. Calliou Lemaster (SS) 6:50.78, 25. Christian Roberts (E) 6:50.90, 40. Max Schwaniger (SS) 7:09.32, 67. Zhou Yu Bullock (TFCA) 7:38.97, 70. Cal Wainscott (SS) 7:44.40, 88. Leonard Fannin (CD) 8:05.38, 104. Tanav Gudapati (B) 8:34.59, 108. Landyn Gaines (SS) 8:40.87, 110. Silas Benton (SS) 8:51.35, 113. David Vaught (SS) 8:56.98, 116. Robert Driskell (SS) 9:02.44, 118. Logan McDonald (SS) 9:07.22, 134. Colin Wilson (SS) 10:10.79, 140. Nate Webb (SS) 10:23.57, 144. Jeremiah Seargent (TFCA) 10:31.80, 149. Johnathon Cirillo (B) 11:09.79.
2nd and under, 1,500 meters
1. Henry Williams (Highlands Latin) 6:56.60, 5. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 7:05.09, 27. Eli Wellman (SS) 8:14.21, 28. Jordan Murphy (SS) 8:16.11, 31. Charley Bates (SS) 8:22.69, 32. Aiden Elam (SS) 8:23.50, 42. DeAndre James (CD) 8:45.27, 45. Kamdyn Johnson (SS) 9:02.29, 48. Myles Begin (CD) 9:11.71, 49. Michael Fannin (CD) 9:12.59, 50. Leland Thompson (SS) 9:14.32, 52. Jake Starkweather (SS) 9:17.49, 58. Jayson Owens (SS) 9:35.81, 62. Beckett Bryan (SS) 9:46.56, 63. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 9:50.28, 69. Jonah Camden (SS) 10:07.39, 77. Colton Crocker (SS) 10:34.22, 78. Jackson May (CD) 10:34.66, 85. Ty Gaines (SS) 12:27.11, 88. Abel Wainscott (SS) 13:15.40, 89. Julian Delambre (SS) 13:43.76, 90. Lachlan Looney (SS) 14:25.22, 91. Daniel Benton (SS) 14:47.80.
GIRLS
Varsity, 5,000 meters
1, Madison Adkins (Butler) 21:15.24, 53. Samantha Wallin (F) 29:24.34, 91. Ella McCutchen (F) 34:27.52.
Middle school, 3,000 meters
1. Tula Fawbush (East Oldham) 12:14.26, 10. Kate Alvis (E) 13:41.71, 12. Holland Riddell (B) 13:47.17, 21. Rylee Schaffner (E) 14:24.17, 37. Lillian Wainscott (SS) 15:11.40, 50. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 16:07.68, 55. Helen Hall Abney (SS) 16:23.32, 100. Ruby Ruwet (E) 18:37.78, 125. Olivia Adkins (E) 20:28.78, 126. Priya Miller (TFCA) 20:41.20, 132. Ava Maina (SS) 21:09.43.
6th and under, 1,500 meters
1. Susanne Estepp (Rosa Parks) 6:03.76, 2. Emme Moore (SS) 6:07.60, 4. Kenzie Barber (SS) 6:19.90, 5. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 6:29.51, 15. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 6:57.74, 19. Nilah Chagoya (E) 7:0.441, 37. Cate Looney (SS) 7:30.69, 47. Maddie Starkey (SS) 7:46.61, 48. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:47.49, 69. Addison Harp (SS) 8:43.80, 76. Kendall McClain (E) 9:00.02, 80. Charlotte Welsh (TFCA) 9:06.69, 87. Lyvia McCutchen (SS) 9:29.98, 89. Angeleen Amoah (E) 9:47.66, 90. Addi Hendrix (TFCA) 9:48.94, 91. Addison Welsh (E) 9:50.09, 101. Maeher Joshi (B) 11:05.99, 102. Renaee McKeehan (B) 11:07.03, 105. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 11:17.62, 106. Yuktha Julakanthi (B) 11:22.25, 111. Hailey Hughes (E) 12:46.74, 113. Amelia Williamson (SS) 13:12.70.
4th and under, 1,500 meters
1. Anna Kate King (Daviess Co.) 6:35.28, 11. 11. Abby Vaught (SS) 7:15.36, 22. Anna Circillo (B) 7:46.12, 23. Ava Claire Jones (SS) 7:46.22, 25. Elizabeth Gilbert (TFCA) 7:49.41, 41. Lili Cirillo (B) 8:08.86, 49. Ryan Driskell (SS) 8:16.59, 80. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 9:00.64, 95. Madeline Uebel (TFCA) 9:29.18, 100. Gianna Gannone (SS) 9:47.19, 110. Avery Hendrix (TFCA) 10:13.67, 112. Rosie Landers (TFCA) 10:34.78, 118. Oakley Bullock (TFCA) 11:02.23, 119. Sadie Sharp (TFCA) 11:07.44,
2nd and under, 1,500 meters
1. Nora Jane Dick (Athens-Chile) 7:25.61, 5. Emma Varble (SS) 7:45.12, 14. Emery Mitchell (SS) 8:14.85, 41. Dolly Frost (SS) 9:33.37, 44. Amelia Sharp (TFCA) 9:49.40, 51. Raenyia Robinson (SS) 10:00.90, 55. Ryann Sanders (TFCA) 10:13.37, 56. Alana Sanders (SS) 10:15.27, 66. Lucy Redmon (SS) 10:50.79, 76. Lorelei Howell (SS) 11:25.35, 78. Kylie Gross (SS) 11:42.63, 80. Brayleigh Nolan (SS) 12:16.75, 81. Alex McDonald (SS) 12:21.57, 82. Nora Varble (SS) 12:23.85, 83. Felicity Thompson (SS) 12:40.39, 84. Karis Benton (SS) 12:57.11.