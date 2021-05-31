Frankfort’s softball season came to an end Monday with a 12-0 loss to Great Crossing in the opening round of the 41st District Tournament at Sally Gaines Field.

The game was called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

Great Crossing (21-7), which hasn’t lost to a district opponent all season, will play for the championship today at 6 p.m. against the winner of Monday’s second game between Franklin County and Western Hills.

FHS ends its season at 12-16.

“I’m happy with the way the season went,” FHS coach T.J. Gaines said. “We played well and had some good games. Just a disappointing end.”

The Lady Panthers had three hits Monday, two by Brianna Walker and one by Hailey Close.

FHS graduates five players off the team — Walker, Close, Macy Dungan, Tatum Williams and Iyanei Jackson.

Frankfort is also losing sophomore Khloe Schwaniger, who will be attending the Craft Academy at Morehead State next year. Schwaniger pitched a complete game Monday.

“This is a tough class to watch leave,” Gaines said. “Macy, Hailey, Tatum and Bri have been with me since the fifth grade between middle school and high school.

“It’s a tough class to watch walk off.”

