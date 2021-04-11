FHS logo

Frankfort's softball team will play in the 11th Region All "A" Classic championship game Monday.

The Lady Panthers will host Lexington Christian at 6 p.m. at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

FHS (2-3) advanced to Monday's title game with a 6-2 victory over Model while LCA (1-2) reached the championship by beating Berea 15-4. Both games were played Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription