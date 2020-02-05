Western Hills' boys basketball team scored the first six points in its game against Frankfort Wednesday and led 8-2 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
When the first quarter ended, FHS was ahead 16-12 and on its way to a 75-61 victory at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
The game was the final regular-season district game for WHHS, which finished 3-4 in the district.
Two of the Panthers' last four regular-season games are district matchups, starting with a game Friday at Franklin County. FHS is 2-3 in the district and hosts Great Crossing Tuesday.
"We came out a little flat," FHS coach Chris O'Bryan said. "Maybe it was because we haven't played in awhile, and playing Hills jitters compounded the situation.
"After the first four minutes we played a great game."
WHHS led 12-10 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but FHS closed out the period with six straight points on two baskets by Reed Miklavcic and two free throws from Jordan Blythe.
That gave the Panthers a 16-12 lead going into the second quarter, and Western Hills didn't lead again.
"Eric (Gabbard) was at all-state chorus, and not having him tonight hurt us," WHHS coach Geoff Cody said, "but hats off to Frankfort. They came out and played their tails off. They wanted the ball more than we did. We got beat to balls, and we were out-toughed."
The score was tied briefly in the second quarter at 23-23, but FHS scored the next three points and kept the lead the rest of the way.
At halftime the Panthers were ahead 34-29 and the advantage grew to nine points, 56-47, by the end of the third quarter.
Frankfort had five players in double figures, led by Blythe with 17 points.
Rafael Ruiz scored a game-high 22 points for the Wolverines.
"Reed (Miklavcic) played a great first half," O'Bryan said, "and Caleb Hack came in and hit a three in the second quarter.
"In the second half I thought we wore them down and did what we needed to do."
Western Hills (12-12) plays its next game Monday at Estill County.
"We have six games left," Cody said. "It's like I told them, we've already beaten last year's record (11-19), but we need to get tougher mentally and physically."
The Panthers take a 13-13 record into Friday's game at FCHS.
WESTERN HILLS (61) — Rafael Ruiz 22, DJ Outlaw 6, Matson Wainwright 8, Zach Semones 8, Walter Campbell 9, Mason Satterley 8.
FRANKFORT (75) — Charlie Ellis 11, Reed Miklavcic 9, Caleb Hack 3, Jordan Blythe 17, Chaz Austin 12, Will O'Bryan 10, Jackson Twombly 10, Nate O'Bryan 3.
