Ed Rall left Frankfort in 1967, but it’s still home.
“I haven’t lived there since 1967, but I still call myself a Frankfort person,” Rall, who lives in Danville, said. “When people ask, I tell them I’m from Frankfort.”
Rall, a 1967 graduate of Frankfort High School, was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Rall played baseball, football and basketball at FHS and didn’t have a favorite among the three.
“It really depended on what season it was,” he said. “I liked all three about equally.”
But it was with baseball that Rall made a name for himself.
He went to Centre College, where he played baseball and football and was a four-year letterman in both sports. He also earned all-conference honors three times in baseball.
After graduating from Centre in 1971, he went to work at Boyle County High School.
Rall was the head baseball and football coach for the Rebels and earned area Coach of the Year awards in both sports.
In 1988 he returned to Centre and joined the football coaching staff. A year later he took over as the school’s baseball coach, a position he held until 2004.
His favorite memory from those days?
“I guess it was the time we won 23 games at Centre College in 2001,” Rall said. “That set the record for most wins in a season in school history.
“My son (Dan) played for me, and to have him along for the ride made it even more special.”
Rall had 221 wins as Centre’s head coach, and he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
He was an English teacher, following in his parents’ footsteps as an educator. His mother, Mary Bates Rall, taught elementary school in the Frankfort Independent Schools system, and his father, Gene Rall, was a teacher and principal at Second Street School.
Rall also spent nine years coaching at Garrard County High School.
In all, he spent 41 years coaching, and it’s the players that provided the highlight of his career.
“It was just the rapport I had with my players, that was definitely the No. 1 thing,” Rall said. “I never did have a lot of parent problems. I enjoyed 90% of the parents.
“I really enjoy when I run into former players and see how successful they are. I get a lot of satisfaction out of that. It’s definitely a highlight of coaching for me.”
