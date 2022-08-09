Every Tuesday just before 6 p.m., a group gathers on Mero Street in front of the Sig Luscher Brewery. Dressed in running attire it does not take Inspector Clauseau to figure out that they intend to perform some type of cardiovascular exercise. 

On this past Tuesday, the Frankfort Striders, had pleasant conversations with each other. Friends were catching up on each other's week and asking about weekend plans. A few of the athletes noted the fact that the temperature was stubbornly hovering around 90 degrees even that late in the day.

Frankfort Striders

The Frankfort Striders Run/Walk club meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sig Luscher Brewery for a trip to the Kentucky Capitol and back. (Ben Mackin | The State Journal)

