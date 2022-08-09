Every Tuesday just before 6 p.m., a group gathers on Mero Street in front of the Sig Luscher Brewery. Dressed in running attire it does not take Inspector Clauseau to figure out that they intend to perform some type of cardiovascular exercise.
On this past Tuesday, the Frankfort Striders, had pleasant conversations with each other. Friends were catching up on each other's week and asking about weekend plans. A few of the athletes noted the fact that the temperature was stubbornly hovering around 90 degrees even that late in the day.
This was not so much a complaint as it was an observation. Followed by a quick wish that the storm looming across the Kentucky River would hurry over and cool down the area before the run. No such luck.
Then just before 6 p.m. the club's president and City Commissioner Leesa Unger, stepped in front of the two dozen runners and walkers and asked everyone to gather for the weekly group picture.
Unger, who is affectionately referred to as the "Queen Bee" by club members, briefed any newcomers on the route to the Kentucky Capitol and back. Then with some quick notes about the importance of hydration and watching their step as they run through some of the roads and sidewalks under repair, the whole crew took off at their desired pace without hesitation or complaint except for the whimpers of one out-of-shape newspaper reporter — me.
Fast forward 25 to 50 minutes later and most of the group has returned to Sig Luscher and are enjoying water, beer, wine and picking up conversations where they left off before the run/walk.
The Frankfort Striders is a popular club to say the least. Every Tuesday since the early 2010s, when Unger took the reigns of the almost defunct group, runners have met up at a designated spot — regardless of weather — to get in a run or walk.
Unger, as well as several other striders maintain that what makes the club unique is the people who come out.
"I just love bringing people together," Unger said. "I love talking about being active ... it's community. This is the carefree easy way to be around all these people. It's just fun."
Another interesting thing about the striders is that the members vary greatly when it comes to age, gender and body type. What also varies is the reasons they come out.
Linda Word, who was a heavy smoker when she first came out, caught the running bug. Now a few years later she is not only winning competitive races around central Kentucky, but she has started her own coaching business, ForWord, where she helps other people reach their fitness goals.
Retired Frankfort Police Officer Brooke Christopher started walking with the group a few years ago in an effort to lose weight.
"In late April of 2021 I was at 298 pounds and by December I was down to 220," Christopher said.
The health aspects aside, Christopher said the social aspect is just as important.
"We're all different, but there is something that binds us and brings us together," Christopher said before gesturing to a group stretching out next to the brewery stairs. "They are all runners. I'm a walker, and other people are too. And people bring their babies and kids out to walk and some people bring their dogs. I just love it."
In addition to the Tuesday group runs, Unger and the Striders have made their mark on central Kentucky distance running by hosting race series several times a year. While the series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Unger said she and her crew are talking about getting it started again.
At the moment, Unger has a packed calendar, between working for the state, being an elected city commissioner and a mother.
"I can't slow down sometimes," Unger said with a smile. "But this club is just fun."
Anyone interested in joining the Frankfort Striders is encouraged to come out to Sig Luscher's on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, check out the Frankfort Striders' Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.