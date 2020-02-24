Needing to win to set up a game with top-seeded Great Crossing, Frankfort’s boys basketball team took control early and defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 98-42 Monday in the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County.
FHS will play Great Crossing today at 8:15 p.m. at FCHS.
The Panthers (16-15) were ahead 66-19 by halftime, and the second half was played with a running clock.
“We wanted to come in focused, get going and the get the decision,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “We wanted to get everyone minutes, and we wanted to get everyone in the scorebook.”
Frankfort had 14 players in the scoring column, led by Reed Miklavcic and Nate O’Bryan with 12 points each. Also in double figures were Will O’Bryan and Delano Craig with 10 points each.
FHS led 87-27 after the third quarter and used reserves the entire second half.
“They’re doing a good job at TFCA,” coach O’Bryan said, “and they’re getting better.”
Emerson Marcum led the Royals with a game-high 19 points.
“We’re so young, and physically we get beat up,” TFCA coach Tim Marcum said. “They have to get stronger, but they don’t quit. They don’t worry about the score; they just keep playing.
“I couldn’t ask them to play harder, and they’re getting better.”
Ethan Marcum is the only senior for the Royals (2-27).
Frankfort split with Great Crossing during the regular season, with both teams winning at home.
The Warhawks won 76-53 on Jan. 7 in Georgetown, and Frankfort won 82-76 on Feb. 11 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (42) — John Dudinski 2, Emerson Marcum 19, Femi Obielodan 6, Ethan Marcum 7, Weston Jones 4, Caden Crutchfield 4.
FRANKFORT (98) — Charlie Ellis 4, Reed Miklavcic 12, Carter Gilbert 3, Ronnie Moore 6, Jordan Blythe 5, Caleb Hack 6, Garrett Wellman 3, Chaz Austin 9, Will O’Bryan 10, Jackson Twombly 6, Delano Craig 10, Nate O’Bryan 12, Kaleb VanAtter 5, Elijah Walker 5.
