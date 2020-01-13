Frankfort’s boys basketball team won its opener in the 11th Region All “A” Classic Monday, defeating Berea 63-42 at Lexington Christian.
The Panthers will play Model at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament semifinals at LCA.
The Frankfort Christian Academy played the first game of the tournament Monday and lost to Lexington Christian 96-28.
The Eagles will play Sayre in Wednesday’s first semifinal at 6:15 p.m.
Frankfort (6-12) led Berea 17-10 after the first quarter, 34-23 at halftime and 47-33 going into the final period.
FHS had three players in double figures and two others with nine points.
Jackson Twombly led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Will O’Bryan with 13 and Jordan Blythe with 12.
Chaz Austin had nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds, and Nate O’Bryan chipped in nine points.
Rounding out the scoring for Frankfort were Charlie Ellis with four points, and Tyler Hammond and Ronnie Moore with one point each.
Frankfort dominated the boards, outrebounding the Pirates 48-30.
Jayden Smith led Berea (10-5) with 14 points and was the only Pirate in double figures. Berea shot 25.6% from the field, and FHS shot 38%.
In Monday’s first game, TFCA fell behind 37-10 in the first quarter and trailed 54-17 at halftime and 68-20 going into the final period.
Caden Crutchfield and Femi Obielodan both scored nine points to lead the Royals, followed by Ethan Marcum with six points and Emerson Marcum with four points.
Aaron Abrahamson scored 14 points to lead LCA (10-7), which shot 63%.
Frankfort Christian (0-10) plays its next game at home Friday against Walden.