Franklin County junior Brooklynn Miles led the Lady Flyers all season, and Frankfort High senior Chaz Austin played a key role in the Panthers’ late-season surge.
For those accomplishments, Miles and Austin have been named the Most Valuable Players on The State Journal All-County Basketball Teams.
The MVPs were selected by The State Journal staff.
Miles, who has multiple NCAA Division I college offers, averaged 21.5 points per game, along with 4.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 rebounds.
She was named the MVP of the 41st District and 11th Region tournaments.
The Lady Flyers went 27-8 on the season, losing in the first round of the state tournament to Anderson County.
The Panthers were 5-12 going into the 11th Region All “A” Classic in January, but they won the tournament, reached the final of the All “A” Classic state tournament and won the 41st District Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
Austin, who was named to the all-tournament team for the All “A” Classic and was the MVP of the 41st District Tournament, averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, leading FHS in both categories.
Austin shot 43.8% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.
Here are the other members of the all-county teams, listed in alphabetical order.
BOYS TEAM
Eric Gabbard, WHHS
Gabbard, a 6-5 center, averaged 11.6 points per game for the Wolverines. He shot 60% from the field and led WHHS with 6.1 rebounds per game.
Will O’Bryan, FHS
A senior guard, O’Bryan averaged 10.2 points for the 18-16 Panthers. He also averaged three rebounds and shot 31% from 3-point range, averaging 2.1 3-pointers per game.
Phillip Peiffer, FCHS
A junior forward, Peiffer was a force on defense for the Flyers. He led the team in rebounding with 6.1 rebounds per game.
He averaged 6.4 points, hitting 50% from the field.
Zach Semones, WHHS
Semones, a junior guard, led the county in scoring this season, averaging 18.7 points per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds.
He shot 40% from 3-point range and 82.2% on free throw attempts.
Jackson Twombly, FHS
Twombly, a sophomore post player, averaged 14 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Frankfort.
GIRLS TEAM
Jamya Chenault, FHS
Chenault, a sophomore, averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.9 rebounds for the Lady Panthers.
Patience Laster, FCHS
A sophomore post player, Laster averaged 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and she shot 53% from the field.
Maddie LeCompte, WHHS
LeCompte, a senior, led Western Hills with 18 points per game, hitting 44.5% from the field, and she averaged 4.7 rebounds.
Tianna Mitchell, FHS
A senior guard, Mitchell averaged 16 points per game to lead FHS, and she also averaged four rebounds.
Jasmine Simpson, FCHS
Simpson, a senior, averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Lady Flyers.
