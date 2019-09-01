The game was delayed, started, stopped and started again.
When the Frankfort and Western Hills girls soccer teams finally got to play, they battled to the end before WHHS took a 1-0 win Saturday night in the Rotary Capital City Classic at Sower Soccer Complex.
The victory gave the Lady Wolverines second place in the tournament.
“We were missing a couple of offensive threats,” WHHS coach Chris Brady said, “and our forwards had to carry the load.
“We started play, stopped play, started play. We couldn’t get into a flow. We had some opportunities, but we couldn’t put the ball in the back the net.”
Lightning delayed the start of the match, and once play started, it lasted until 22:25 was left in the first half.
That’s when the second delay came, and play didn’t resume until 9 p.m.
“I was ready to go home,” FHS senior Claire Irish said. “I didn’t think we were going to play, and I was ready to go. I thought we were going to play Tuesday.”
Instead, the tournament was completed Saturday.
“It was a great game,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said. “We were ready to play, and we really wanted to play tonight. The girls were fired up. We felt like we had a point to make after our last couple of games.”
FHS lost its first two tournament games to Shelby County, 3-1, and Franklin County, 10-0.
“We talked to each other a lot,” Irish said about the match. “Our communication was good, and we helped each other keep our heads up.”
Saturday’s match was scoreless until Ella Davis scored with 7:58 remaining.
“Overall, I know we can play better,” Brady said, “but at the end of the day it’s about winning and getting better. We did that, and we can go forward.”
Named to the all-tournament team were Davis, Logan Thomas and Kristin Tucker of WHHS, and Madison Close and Emma Edwards of Frankfort.
Western Hills improved to 5-1-1 with the win, and the Lady Wolverines play their next match at Sower Soccer Complex Wednesday against Central.
FHS is now 2-6 and plays at Berea in the first round of the 11th Region All “A” Classic Wednesday.