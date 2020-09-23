Western Hills senior Griffin Staude closed out his final County Championships in cross country with his fourth straight title.
WHHS junior Emma Campbell won her first county title since middle school, and Western Hills won both team titles Tuesday at the State Library and Archives.
Staude won the 2,500-meter race in 8 minutes, 25.33 seconds, and Frankfort’s Chase Sweger was runner-up in 9:10.54.
Western Hills was the only boys team with enough runners for a team score.
Campbell won in 10:40.37, and teammate Jett Bradley was second in 11:09.86.
WHHS won the girls team title with 28 points, followed by Frankfort with 36 points and Franklin County with 59 points. Of the eight runners for FHS, six are in middle school.
Staude entered this cross country season coming off a stress fracture in his foot, an injury he suffered during the indoor track season.
“My first race didn’t go that well,” he said. “Last week I ran 15:50 (for 5,000 meters), and that went pretty well. I’m hoping to be a little faster this year.”
Campbell was also slowed by an injury at the beginning of the season.
“Our first meet my foot bothered me, so I didn’t run in it,” she said. “Our second meet, last week, I did really well. I broke 20 (minutes for 5,000 meters), and I’m really proud of that.
“Today I was hoping me and Jett would be up in front. When I got in front, I didn’t look back.”
Other individual winners were Elkhorn’s Kate Alvis and Good Shepherd’s Ethan Clark (eighth grade and under), and Abby Vaught and Bryan Starkey, both running unattached (fourth grade and under).
Team winners were Elkhorn’s boys and Good Shepherd’s girls (fourth grade and under), and Elkhorn’s boys and girls (eighth grade and under).
High school, 2,500 meters
Girls: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 10:40.37, 2. Jett Bradley (WH) 11:09.86, 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 11:19.01, 4. Emme Moore (FH) 11:19.05, 5. Emily Harrod (WH) 11:54.94, 6. Eliza Boone (FC) 12:06.88, 7. Holland Riddell (WH) 12:34.66, 8. Cate Looney (FH) 12:38.58, 9. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 12:38.70, 10. Emily Miklavcic (FH) 13:02.17, 11. Claire Moore (FH) 13:05.69, 12. Riley Gillis (FC) 13:11.82, 13. Harper Heffley (WH) 13:35.80, 14. Olivia Adkins (FC) 13:51.97, 15. Sara Jones (WH) 14:10.33, 16. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 14:10.33, 17. Maddie Starkey (FH) 14:26.75, 18. Juliana Salamanca (FC) 14:32.06, 19. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 14:38.17, 20. Caroline Miklavcic (FH) 16:48.40.
Boys: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 8:25.33, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 9:10.54, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 9:19.14, 4. Luke Staude (WH) 9:45.03, 5. Joshua Downey (WH) 10:01.01, 6. Matthias Jones (WH) 10:47.15, 7. Brenden Bass (WH) 11:24.26, 8. Christian Adkins (FC) 12:57.08, 9. Gaven Rucker (WH) 13:49.15, 10. Drew Kemper (FC) 14:07.84.
8th grade and under, 1,500 meters
Girls: 1. Kate Alvis (E) 6:05.71, 2. Rylee Schaffner (E) 6:18.68, 3. Nilah Chagoya (E) 6:41.65, 4. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 6:56.06, 5. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 7:10.65, 6. Julie-Anne Monroe (Unattached) 7:17.32, 7. Emilee Rucker (E) 7:45.22, 8. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:52.88, 9. Harper Shields (B) 7:53.93, 10. Rebekah Boone (E) 7:54.83, 11. Kiarah Harvey (B) 8:33.61, 12. Kendall Harper (B) 8:43.97, 13. Maeher Joshi (B) 9:24.56, 14. Renaee McKeehan (B) 9:36.05, 15. Michaela Gaylon (B) 10:12.03, 16. Taylor Gaines (Unattached) 10:21.99, 17. Taylor Valentine (B) 11:34.77, 18. Elizabeth Larson (B) 11:49.65.
Boys: 1. Ethan Clark (GS) 5:41.37, 2. Isaac Andrews (E) 5:43.39, 3. Graham Clements (E) 5:46.19, 5. Ismael Valladares (E) 6:07.25, 6. Tyler Shanks (GS) 6:12.31, 7. Kaden Bratton (E) 6:14.54, 8. James Sebree (GS) 6:19.65, 9. Luis Perez (B) 6:22.52, 10. Stephane Bebe (GS) 6:30.67, 11. Christian Roberts (E) 6:46.56, 12. Isaiah Sowders (E) 6:48.16, 13. Kaiden Austin (B) 6:50.81, 14. Grayson Scott (GS) 7:08.08, 15. Morgan Clark (GS) 7:11.79, 16. Manas Garla (B) 7:24.12, 17. Lex Lynn (B) 7:36.44, 18. Connor Owens (B) 7:37.74, 19. Noah Fox (GS) 7:41.68, 20. Collin Camden (B) 7:42.59, 21. Usifo Unukhalu (GS) 8:00.62, 22. Kaleb Tracy (Unattached) 8:19.61, 23. Elijah Huff (B) 8:30.71, 24. Jackson Valladares (E) 8:34.22, 25. Lincoln Harrod (B) 9:25.48.
4th grade and under, 1,500 meters
Girls: 1. Abby Vaught (Unattached) 6:55.11, 2. Ryan Driskell (Unattached) 7:31.51, 3. Nasaria Valladares (E) 7:56.66, 4. Ansley Roberts (E) 7:56.74, 5. Leonna McKeehan (B) 7:57.37, 6. Kendall McClain (E) 8:14.57, 7. Hailey Hughes (E) 8:35.82, 8. Emerie Mitchell (Unattached) 8:54.23, 9. Haylee Hazelett (GS) 9:05.50, 10. Krisha Malempati (B) 9:06.06, 11. Ruby Harris (GS) 9:53.84, 12. Elie Sanders (GS) 9:54.90, 13. Harper Hazelett (GS) 10:23.14, 14. Alex McDonald (Unattached) 10:53.64, 15. Mackenzie Hettinger (Gs) 11:09.91.
Boys: 1. Bryan Starkey (Unattached) 6:57.77, 2. Ryder Alvis (E) 6:59.41, 3. Judah Gambino (B) 7:17.27, 4. Kota Wainscott (E) 7:22.81, 5. Christian Pieper (B) 7:26.03, 6. Landyn Gaines (Unattached) 7:30.01, 7. Asher Scott (GS) 7:33.57, 8. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 7:34.49, 9. Ben Sowders (E) 7:34.88, 10. Max Schwaniger (Unattached) 7:46.80, 11. Karson Jewell (E) 8:00.95, 12. Mason Moore (E) 8:09.35, 13. Aiden Elam (Unattached) 8:11.05, 14. Logan McDonald (Unattached) 8:24.07, 15. Raleigh Orange (B) 8:44.62, 16. Robert Driskell (Unattached) 8:48.46, 17. Dylan Carter (E) 8:52.95, 18. Damion Huff (B) 8:54.52, 19. Barrett Miley (B) 8:54.81, 20. Hiatt Risk (B) 8:55.67, 21. Ty Gaines (Unattached) 10:19.71.
