Frankfort senior Ella Abney went 1-1 Wednesday on the opening day of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tennis Championships at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville.

Abney won her first match, defeating Ella Grace Buckman of Owensboro Catholic 6-2, 6-1.

In the round of 32, Sacred Heart’s Ellie Hammond defeated Abney 6-0, 6-0.

