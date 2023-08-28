Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber placed fifth in the girls varsity race at the Bourbon County Colonel Charge cross country meet Saturday.

FHS logo

Barber ran the 5,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 24.31 seconds. Teammate Jamie Bessinger was 12th in 23:11.28, followed by Cate Looney, 34th in 26:24.78, and Helen Hall Abney, 44th in 28:43.00.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription